Jail for dangerous Felixstowe driver who was pulled from burning car by police

A Felixstowe man who was pulled from a car by police officers after it caught fire following a period of dangerous driving has been jailed for 24 months.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was Robert Sutherland, 36, of Foxgrove Gardens who admitted dangerous driving on roads in Felixstowe, including High Road East, Fleetwood Road, Beatrice Avenue, Grove Road and Candlet Road and on the old A45 at Levington and assaulting a policeman causing him actual bodily harm.

An earlier hearing heard a car was spotted by police in the Felixstowe area around 5.50pm on February 15 last year and was followed by officers.

The car stopped in Levington and caught fire. Sutherland was pulled from the car by police and an officer required hospital treatment for a head wound after being assaulted by him.

Sutherland was jailed for two years and banned from driving for three years and four months.