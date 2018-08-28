Jailed in Suffolk and north Essex: A prolific burglar, rapist and hit and run offender

Wojciech Pietrzyk, 42, was sentenced to eight years in prison at Chelmsford Crown Court on October 3. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Take a look at what’s been happening at courts in Suffolk and north Essex this week.

Jeffrey McKeown. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Jeffrey McKeown. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A burglar who stole over £25,000 worth of goods was sentenced to 31 months in jail after police described him as “determined and vindictive”.

Jeffrey McKeown, 32, of Hillside Road East, Bungay, stole two cars and caused £3,500 worth of damage when trying to force open the doors to Aldi in Lowestoft when he attempted to steal a cash point.

He later admitted to eight other offences including three other burglaries, one at Dell Primary School in Lowestoft, another at a motorbike garage, and finally the theft of a caravan.

A man was jailed for 15 months for a hit and run in Lowestoft in November 2017.

Graham Brooks. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Graham Brooks. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Graham Brooks, 60, was driving the car which hit 86-year-old Brian Mitchell who later died in hospital three days before Christmas.

Brooks, of Max Carter Close, Worstead, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice, failing to stop and failing to report a collision, and also obtaining insurance by making a false statement.

For nine months after the incident Brooks denied he had any involvement, but Suffolk police’s serious collision investigation team was able to forensically link his vehicle to the collision and place him at the scene.

A Braintree rapist has been sentenced to eight years in prison after a violent sex attack.

Wojciech Pietrzyk, of Wickham Crescent in tne town, was charged with two counts of rape and a further charge of sexual assault by penetration which he admitted when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court in July.

The 42-year-old was shown on CCTV to be repeatedly following the victim around a nightclub from a distance before she left to walk home around 3.45am.

Pietrzyk waited until she reached the alleyway in St John’s Avenue before violently punching her to the ground and raping and sexually assaulting her.

The victim managed to escape and called the police who arrested Pietrzyk four days later after a DNA match.

On Wednesday, October 3, Pietrzyk was sentenced to an eight year custodial term with a five-year extended licence.