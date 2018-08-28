Partly Cloudy

Jailed in Suffolk and north Essex: A prolific burglar, rapist and hit and run offender

PUBLISHED: 21:10 06 October 2018

Wojciech Pietrzyk, 42, was sentenced to eight years in prison at Chelmsford Crown Court on October 3. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Wojciech Pietrzyk, 42, was sentenced to eight years in prison at Chelmsford Crown Court on October 3. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Take a look at what’s been happening at courts in Suffolk and north Essex this week.

Jeffrey McKeown. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYJeffrey McKeown. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A burglar who stole over £25,000 worth of goods was sentenced to 31 months in jail after police described him as “determined and vindictive”.

Jeffrey McKeown, 32, of Hillside Road East, Bungay, stole two cars and caused £3,500 worth of damage when trying to force open the doors to Aldi in Lowestoft when he attempted to steal a cash point.

He later admitted to eight other offences including three other burglaries, one at Dell Primary School in Lowestoft, another at a motorbike garage, and finally the theft of a caravan.

A man was jailed for 15 months for a hit and run in Lowestoft in November 2017.

Graham Brooks. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYGraham Brooks. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Graham Brooks, 60, was driving the car which hit 86-year-old Brian Mitchell who later died in hospital three days before Christmas.

Brooks, of Max Carter Close, Worstead, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice, failing to stop and failing to report a collision, and also obtaining insurance by making a false statement.

For nine months after the incident Brooks denied he had any involvement, but Suffolk police’s serious collision investigation team was able to forensically link his vehicle to the collision and place him at the scene.

A Braintree rapist has been sentenced to eight years in prison after a violent sex attack.

Wojciech Pietrzyk, of Wickham Crescent in tne town, was charged with two counts of rape and a further charge of sexual assault by penetration which he admitted when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court in July.

The 42-year-old was shown on CCTV to be repeatedly following the victim around a nightclub from a distance before she left to walk home around 3.45am.

Pietrzyk waited until she reached the alleyway in St John’s Avenue before violently punching her to the ground and raping and sexually assaulting her.

The victim managed to escape and called the police who arrested Pietrzyk four days later after a DNA match.

On Wednesday, October 3, Pietrzyk was sentenced to an eight year custodial term with a five-year extended licence.

Updated: Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after roundabout crash near Cardinal Park

21:44 Jake Foxford
Police are at the scene near Ipswich Waterfront Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

A man is being questioned on suspicion of drink driving in connection with a crash that saw a car end up on a busy Ipswich roundabout.

Investigation reveals more than 20 have been injured using inflatable play equipment

14:26 Adam Howlett
Concerns have been raised over the safety of inflatable play equipment (stock image)Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCK PHOTO

More than 20 people across the UK have been injured while using inflatable play equipment, it has been revealed.

‘Crisis point’ - Concern at continued growth of second home sales in Suffolk

19:00 Andrew Hirst
Southwold has a particularly high concentration of second homes Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A fifth of homes purchased in Suffolk last year were bought as second properties or rental investments, figures show.

Britain’s Got Talent - Your chance to star, as show’s scouts head for Felixstowe

19:00 Judy Rimmer
Britain's Got Talent auditions in Ipswich. Now the show's scouts are coming to Felixstowe. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Have you got what it takes to star in Britain’s Got Talent? The hit show is holding auditions in Felixstowe - and also bringing a BGT Showcase evening to the town.

Video: See the incredible bikes from the Copdock Motorcycle Show

17:44 Jake Foxford
Thousands of people flocked to the Copdcock Motorcycle Show. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich’s Trinity Park became a petrolhead paradise as hosted hundreds of motorcycles from every era at the Copdock Motorcycle Show.

Ed Sheeran warns Brexit will ‘cost UK music scene its voice’

21:05 Jake Foxford
Ed Sheeran is just one of the signatories on an open letter to the PM condemning the effects of Brexit on music in the UK. Picture: VICTORIA JONES/PA WIRE

Musicians including Ed Sheeran, Damn Albarn and Bob Geldof have joined forces to warn about the impact of a no-deal Brexit on the music industry, saying the country would be placed in a “self-built cultural jail”.

Video: Meet the Maasai warriors who are dancing in Ipswich this week

16:01 Jake Foxford
The troupe perform traditional songs and prayers, all in full tribal attire. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Warriors from Kenya’s Maasai region are visiting Suffolk - over 6,000 miles from home - to share their traditional songs and dancing.

Bid to increase sexual safety on mental health wards as 157 incidents reported in Norfolk and Suffolk this year

16:00 Geraldine Scott
Mental health stock photo. Picture: Newscast Online

More than 150 sexual safety issues have been reported at the region’s mental health trust this year, as regulators call for improvements nationwide.

Video: Take a look inside this £1.55m Grade II listed home

15:00 Megan Aldous
Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS

A five bedroom detached family home which is set on 2.25 acres of land is for sale - watch our video tour of the property.

Tributes pour in to ‘kind, beautiful’ teenage girl who died in A140 crash

14:20 Jessica Frank-Keyes
Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Tasburgh where Shannon Gittings died. Picture: Simon Parkin

Tributes from heartbroken family and friends have poured in for a “beautiful, kind” teenager who died after her car crashed into a tree.

