Jimmy’s Farm staff in overnight search for wallabies - one found safe and well, the other still on the loose

Library photo of two grey wallabies at a farm in Norfolk ?Archant Photographic 2009

One of a pair of wallabies that went missing from Jimmy’s Farm near Ipswich last night has been found safe and well with help from a member of the public - although the other is still on the loose.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A search was launched after an enclosure at Jimmy’s Farm, in Wherstead, was broken into on Friday evening.

Today Jack the wallaby was returned safely to the farm but staff are still searching for Jerry.

It is thought the wallabies were stolen from their enclosure and released at another location near the Freston area – almost three miles away.

Members of the public have been advised not to approach the animal in case it causes it further distress – but Jimmy’s Farm has appealed for anyone with information on its whereabouts to get in touch.

A spokewoman for Jimmy’s Farm thanked the public for their help in finding Jack.

This morning, a statement from Jimmy’s Farm, owned by television food expert Jimmy Doherty, said: “On Friday evening, two wallabies were stolen from their enclosure after a break-in on our farm park, and it would appear they have been released in another location near the Freston area.

“The rough location of the animals has been identified and our team are working hard to return them to their home as soon as possible.

“This is not only deeply distressing for the animals but also the staff who care for them – and who have been out on the search since the incident occurred.”

Members of the public are advised not to approach the animals as it could cause further distress, but to contact their local police station, or the farm on 01473 604206 or stevie@jimmysfarm.com, with details of exact location and time of the sighting.

The statement concluded: “We would like to ask that anyone who has information that may assist the police with their enquiries to contact the police. We would like to thank the police and local community for their support so far.”