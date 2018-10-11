Motorbike procession to pass through Ipswich ahead of Joe Pooley’s funeral

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A motorbike procession will be held through Ipswich ahead of the funeral of a “beautiful young lad” who was found dead in his home town.

Joe Pooley, aged 22, from Ipswich, was found at around 10.30am on Monday, August 13 in the River Gipping, near to London Road, in Ipswich.

Police later arrested a man and a woman, both aged 28 and from Ipswich, on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

They have subsequently been released while a 36-year-old woman from Ipswich, arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, was also released.

Mr Pooley’s funeral is being held on Friday, October 12, with a motorbike procession forming part of the cortege.

The procession will leave Felaw Street at 1.30pm before making its way to Vernon Street, Grafton Way, Westend Road, Handford Road, Civic Drive, Crown Street, Grimwade Street, Bishops Hill and Felixstowe Road before arriving at Seven Hills Crematorium in Nacton.

In public Facebook page set up by his mother, Sam Nicholls, to raise money for his funeral, Ms Nicholls wrote: “Joe was very unique and his learning disabilities could make him challenging at times but having said that Joe sadly suffered a lot of bullying due to his vulnerability.

“Sadly Joe was taken from me in circumstances that no mother should experience and I still have more questions than answers.

“One thing is clear that since Joe passed many, many people have left comments saying how special Joe was.

“For that reason I thought some of these people may like to donate to the fundraiser I have created in order to send Joe off in the way that he deserved and would appreciate.”

Mr Pooley was being helped by Ipswich MP Sandy Martin before his death.

A statement from Mr Martin’s office said the MP and his caseworkers were “shocked and saddened” to read of the death.