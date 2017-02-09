Join Great British Spring Clean and help tidy your community in Ipswich

The Friends of Murray Park is helping spearhead the clean-up campaign. picture: Lucy Taylor

Volunteers in Ipswich have taken on the challenge of cleaning up the community as part of a national campaign – and clean-up champions are being sought to help do their bit.

The Friends of Murray Park and Ipswich Borough Council’s south east area committee have teamed up to help tidy up the park on Friday, March 3 as part of the national three-day Great British Spring Clean.

As part of the drive, volunteers are being sought to help with their own litter-picks and tidy-ups around Ipswich, with the borough council loaning litter pick sticks and hi-vis vests for those who want to join in.

Area committee chairwoman Sarah Barber said: “We were keen to get involved in the country’s biggest clean up campaign and when I contacted the Friends they jumped at the chance. Together we can make a real difference.”

To register your own litter pick email the borough council here with details.