Josselyns homes development at Trimley St Mary creating 127 jobs

A computer-generated image of how the Bloor Homes development between The Josselyns and Thurmans Lane at Trimley St Mary will look when complete. PHOTO: Bloor Homes Archant

Work is under way on a controversial new homes development that is expected to pump £3.5million into the local economy.

Suffolk Coastal councillors gave approval for the 98 new homes between The Josselyns and Thurmans Lane, Trimley St Mary, despite huge opposition from villagers worried about traffic, loss of farmland, over-stretched health services, a paucity of shops, and not enough school places.

Bloor Homes is undertaking the development, which will be known as Thurmans Grove. It will include a new access road off The Josselyns, 32 affordable homes and 1.47 acres of open space.

Bloor will also provide £340,950 for local infrastructure under the Community Infrastructure Levy, and it is estimated the project will deliver an injection of £3.5 million into the local economy.

The company said construction was expected to create 127 jobs.

Andrew Marns, regional managing director for Bloor Homes Eastern, said: “Our Thurmans Grove development will provide a range of much-needed high quality homes to meet local demand, as well as delivering a significant boost to the local economy and investment in local infrastructure.

“The homes at Thurmans Grove have been carefully designed to blend in sympathetically with their surroundings, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to the development when the sales office opens in the spring. Until then, appointments can be made to discuss our new homes in Trimley St Mary at our Mill Heath, Martlesham, sales office.”