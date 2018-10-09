Man caught with drugs during ‘cuckooing’ sting in Ipswich

A man has pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine after being arrested during a police raid on a suspected ‘cuckooed’ property.

Karl Andrews, 38, of Stevenson Road, Ipswich, admitted possession of 44 milligrams of heroin and 83 milligrams of crack cocaine at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court today.

Prosecuting, Corinne Gook-Hurren said Andrews was arrested as he left a house in St Matthews Street in Ipswich where police suspected cuckooing was taking place - where gangs take over the home of a vulnerable person to deal drugs.

Mrs Gook-Hurren said: “A check was carried out on the occupier and when police entered the address, Mr Andrews was seen coming out of the lobby.”

Officers searched Andrews as he left the building.

In mitigation, Mark Holt said Andrews had used his arrest to rebuild his life and was now clean of drugs.

“HE has used it as a positive,” he said.

He was handed a £120 fine and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.