Katie Bent named as 32-year-old killed after Bardwell crash

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash near Bardwell. Photo: Chris Shimwell Archant

The woman who died following a crash near Bardwell has been named as 32-year-old Katie Bent who lived in the village.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday. The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday.

Police were called at just before 10.50am on Sunday, February 5, to reports of a two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road.

A Vauxhall Corsa, driven by Katie towards Bardwell, collided with a silver Ford Galaxy which was travelling towards Ixworth.

Katie, of School Lane, Bardwell, was treated by ambulance staff but died at the scene.

Andrew Smith, parish and St Edmundsbury councillor for the village, said: “On behalf of the Bardwell community we are devastated for the family. It is really tragic to lose someone and our thoughts are with them.”

Throughout Monday, February 6, floral tributes were left at the scene and a burning candle hanging in a glass jar was also strung from the branch of a nearby tree.

A pink balloon in the shape of a heart was tied to the same tree with the words ‘I love you’ printed on it and there was also a heart-shaped wreath.

One message said “another angel gone too soon”, while another read “we will always miss you, rest in perfect peace”.

An air ambulance, paramedics, police and firefighters all attended the scene on Sunday.

Both cars suffered extensive damage, with the driver’s side of the Vauxhall Corsa heavily damaged and the bumper ripped off the silver Ford Galaxy.

Fire crews from Ixworth, Elmswell and Bury attended after reports of casualties trapped. On arrival they were stood down, as both casualties were free from their vehicles.

The road was closed for a number of hours after the incident, as the police crash investigation team worked to record any evidence, and an investigation is ongoing.

This was the first of two serious collisions on Suffolk’s roads on Sunday. An hour after this crash a man was left seriously injured following a two-car collision on the A12 near Saxmundham, to which the air ambulance was also called.

• Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who has dash cam footage of the incident or witnessed the manner of the driving of either vehicle prior to the crash to come forward.

If you have any information please contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101, quoting CAD number 127 of February 5