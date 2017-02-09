Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

KEEP+ programme to help SMEs in the East launch new products and services

13:09 09 February 2017

Carole Randall of KEEP+

Carole Randall of KEEP+

A £9.3m initiative to help smaller firms unlock access to European Union funding, university expertise and graduate talent is being rolled out across East and South-East England.

1 Comments

The KEEP+ programme is open to SMEs across four Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) areas, with the aim of enabling businesses to develop and launch new products and services.

Anglia Ruskin University is lead organisation for the project, with other delivery partners including the East of England Local Government Association (EELGA) and the universities of Suffolk, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent, Greenwich and Brighton.

The three-year programme, which has received funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), is open to SMEs trading in the New Anglia, Greater Cambridgeshire/Greater Peterborough, South East and Hertfordshire LEP areas.

Benefits available include access expert advice, funding and support from graduates and researchers across the whole of the UK research base in order to accelerate innovation projects and reduce the risks involved in new product development.

Projects supported will typically last between three and 12 months and are intended to create long-term collaborations between companies and universities, with lasting impacts such as new jobs and market growth for the companies involved.

KEEP+ follows on from the successful Low Carbon KEEP programme (also funded by the ERDF) which created 85 new jobs and helped more than 200 SMEs in the East of England increase their competitiveness, productivity and profits.

KEEP+ is one of the EU structural and investment fund projects which Chancellor of the Exchequer Phillip Hammond has guaranteed will be fully funded, even when these projects continue beyond the UK’s departure from the EU.

Carole Randall, KEEP+ programme manager, said: “Following the success of the Low Carbon KEEP programme, we are delighted to secure a further allocation of ERDF funding, totalling £9.3m.

“Over the next three years KEEP+ will be able to accelerate innovation across the across the four LEP areas, by enabling SMEs to access specialist expertise to generate new products and services.

“We had experienced significant interest in KEEP+ prior to the official launch, and the programme team and delivery partners are pleased to be actively engaging with interested businesses.”

SMEs that are interested in taking part in KEEP+ should contact Carole Randall by email to carole.randall@anglia.ac.uk.

Keywords: European Union United Kingdom

1 comment

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

14:08 Emily Townsend and Colin Adwent
Police investigate the scene of a crime on Gippeswyck Road under the railway bridge and have sealed off the park.

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Ipswich have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Alarm was raised when Weybread alleged murder victims missed line dancing class

15:13 Jane hunt
Police search the home of Peter and Sylvia Stuart in Mill Lane, Weybread. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

A neighbour of a Suffolk couple who were allegedly murdered by a former asylum seeker found no signs of a disturbance when he looked round their home after their daughter became concerned about them, a court has heard.

People say ‘Oh, I think I had that last week’ – Lisa battles illness and stigma

15:01 Tom Potter
Lisa Whight, from Chronic Fatiguers Unite. Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM

Like many sufferers of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), Lisa Whight lives with the wearisome symptom of being disbelieved.

Police appeal for help tracing suspects in Sirdar Road robbery on February 8

16 minutes ago MATT REASON
Police are investigating a robbery in Sirdar Road, Ipswich

A search is underway for two suspects in a robbery which took place in Ipswich yesterday.

Arrest made after short police chase ends with crash in Ipswich

14:04 Matt Reason and Emily Townsend
Bridge Street, Ipswich

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after a late-night police chase ended in a crash which saw three people taken to hospital.

Chance of spotting a barn owl in Suffolk higher than it has been for years

50 minutes ago John Grant
Barn owl closing in on its prey. Picture: Robert Mckenna

If Suffolk ever had to choose a bird as its emblem, the much-loved barn owl would surely be a strong candidate.

Snow showers forecast in Suffolk tonight with chance of settling snow

13:33 Jason Noble
First signs of snow around Cransford. Picture: Allison Balaam

Snow could be settling across Suffolk tonight as forecasters have warned that sleet and snow will continue into the weekend.

100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen during ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm

13:14 Matt Reason

The Clarkes of Walsham outlet at Jimmy’s Farm, Wherstead, Ipswich, was ram raided last night – becoming the seventh shop to be targeted in two days.

Two lorries stuck in mud on A14 near Copdock as five incidents cause traffic chaos

13:02 Matt Reason
Traffic on the A14 at Copdock

The incidents include two lorries both managing to get stuck in the central reservation near Copdock while allowing emergency vehicles to pass.

Man in 30s has died after A12 lorry crash at Witham

14:23 Matt Reason
The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

The southbound A12 remains closed today after a lorry carrying 26 tonnes of batteries crashed off a bridge, killing the driver, yesterday.

Most read

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

Police investigate the scene of a crime on Gippeswyck Road under the railway bridge and have sealed off the park.

Man in 30s has died after A12 lorry crash at Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen during ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm

Arrest made after short police chase ends with crash in Ipswich

Bridge Street, Ipswich

Two lorries stuck in mud on A14 near Copdock as five incidents cause traffic chaos

Traffic on the A14 at Copdock

A12 re-opens northbound at Witham after lorry ‘falls from bridge’

The view from the bridge on top of the A12 where the lorry veered off and crashed.

Most commented

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

Police investigate the scene of a crime on Gippeswyck Road under the railway bridge and have sealed off the park.

Opinion: Today sees the start of the 2017 campaign for votes for Suffolk County Council

What will the new county council make-up look like after May?

1,100 homes, country park, shops and sports facilities approved at Henley Gate, Ipswich

Visitors studying the Henley Gate plans at an exhibition at Ipswich Sport Club. Photo: SIMON PARKER

Two lorries stuck in mud on A14 near Copdock as five incidents cause traffic chaos

Traffic on the A14 at Copdock

East of England Co-op unveils major renovation plans for sites in Ipswich

The former Ipswich Co-op Department Store in Carr Street that could become a new primary school for the town centre.

Video: Doughnut delight as new Krispy Kreme opens in Ipswich’s Buttermarket Centre

The new Krispy Kreme team at the opening of the store in the Buttermarket Centre. Photograph: Lucy Taylor Photography.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24