Kitchen fire and burglary at home in Felixstowe on Boxing Day

Stock image.

A small kitchen fire was tackled after a reported burglary at a bungalow in Felixstowe on Boxing Day night.

The incident took place in Grange Road at 10.20pm. Police said they were called to reports of a burglary, which involved a “very small fire” in the kitchen after paper was set alight.

Two fire engines were called to the scene, but a fire brigade spokesman said that the fire had been put out by the time crews arrived.

There were no reported injuries.

Police are still investigating.