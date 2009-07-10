Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kitchen fire and burglary at home in Felixstowe on Boxing Day

10:20 27 December 2016

Stock image.

Stock image.

A small kitchen fire was tackled after a reported burglary at a bungalow in Felixstowe on Boxing Day night.

Comment

The incident took place in Grange Road at 10.20pm. Police said they were called to reports of a burglary, which involved a “very small fire” in the kitchen after paper was set alight.

Two fire engines were called to the scene, but a fire brigade spokesman said that the fire had been put out by the time crews arrived.

There were no reported injuries.

Police are still investigating.

Kitchen fire and burglary at home in Felixstowe on Boxing Day

24 minutes ago Matt Stott
Stock image.

A small kitchen fire was tackled after a reported burglary at a bungalow in Felixstowe on Boxing Day night.

Got leftover turkey? It doesn’t have to be boring with these recipe ideas from around the world

45 minutes ago
Roast turkey for Christmas dinner

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis shares some of her favourite, globally-inspired ideas to jazz up that leftover turkey…

Updated: Pedestrian, a Suffolk man in his 40s, dies after lorry crash on A14 near Ipswich on Boxing Day

08:32 Reporters
Ipswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

A pedestrian died after a collision involving a lorry on the A14 near Ipswich last night.

Five fire engines called to single-vehicle crash in Thorndon

09:36 Matt Stott
Stock image.

Emergency services have been called to a single-vehicle crash in Suffolk.

Calls for Boxing Day hunt to be preserved as hundreds join Essex and Suffolk Hunt in Hadleigh

09:15 Tom Potter
The Hadleigh hunt riding over Toppesfield Bridge at the start of their traditional Boxing Day meet.

Hundreds of people turned out in Hadleigh to watch the annual Boxing Day hunt today – amid a call for the tradition to be preserved.

Sobbing Ipswich burglar branded vile by victim as he is jailed for 12 months

06:00 Colin Adwent and Gemma Mitchell
Ipswich Crown Court

A sobbing teenage burglar heard his victim describe him as “vile” shortly before he was jailed for 12 months.

Pedestrian died in collision with lorry on A14 near Ipswich

56 minutes ago Jason Noble
Ipswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

A pedestrian has died after a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Ipswich last night. See the latest here.

Royle Family and Vicar of Dibley star Liz Smith has died aged 95

Yesterday, 23:06 Jason Noble
File photo dated 10/07/2009 of Liz Smith with her MBE for services to drama as the Royle Family actress has died aged 95, a spokeswoman for her family has said. Photo credit: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire

The Royle Family and Vicar of Dibley star Liz Smith has died at the age of 95, her family has reported.

Gallery: Swimmers celebrate warmest Boxing Day dip in two decades at Aldeburgh

Yesterday, 17:15 Jason Noble
Aldeburgh Boxing Day Swim 2016. Photo by Mike Shepherd

Unseasonal Boxing Day sunshine greeted the Boxing Day swimmers at Aldeburgh this morning for one of the warmest charity dips in its 22 year history.

Coxswain captures picture of seal resting on his dingy on River Orwell at Pin Mill

Yesterday, 16:53 Gemma Mitchell
A seal relaxing on a dingy at the River Orwell, Pin Mill. Credit: Jon Harvey, Coxswain, Felixstowe Volunteer Coast Patrol Rescue Service

A plucky marine mammal has given its seal of approval to one dingy on the River Orwell.

Most read

Updated: Pedestrian, a Suffolk man in his 40s, dies after lorry crash on A14 near Ipswich on Boxing Day

Ipswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Pedestrian died in collision with lorry on A14 near Ipswich

Ipswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Sobbing Ipswich burglar branded vile by victim as he is jailed for 12 months

Ipswich Crown Court

Reaction: Mick McCarthy admits it will be tough to win back disgruntled supporters after a comprehensive 2-0 home defeat to Fulham

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy looks deflated after a 2-0 home defeat to Fulham. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Match report: Ipswich Town 2 Fulham 0 – Portman Road atmosphere turns toxic as Blues out-fought and out-thought

Ipswich Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowski is on his knees after Chris Martin's free-kick puts Fulham 1-0 up at Portman Road. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The Teapot Project hosts ‘pay as you feel’ Boxing Day lunch at Ipswich’s La Tour Cycle Café

The Teapot Project Boxing Day lunch at La Tour in Ipswich.

Most commented

Pedestrian died in collision with lorry on A14 near Ipswich

Ipswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Reaction: Mick McCarthy admits it will be tough to win back disgruntled supporters after a comprehensive 2-0 home defeat to Fulham

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy looks deflated after a 2-0 home defeat to Fulham. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Calls for Boxing Day hunt to be preserved as hundreds join Essex and Suffolk Hunt in Hadleigh

The Hadleigh hunt riding over Toppesfield Bridge at the start of their traditional Boxing Day meet.

Royle Family and Vicar of Dibley star Liz Smith has died aged 95

File photo dated 10/07/2009 of Liz Smith with her MBE for services to drama as the Royle Family actress has died aged 95, a spokeswoman for her family has said. Photo credit: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire

Updated: Pedestrian, a Suffolk man in his 40s, dies after lorry crash on A14 near Ipswich on Boxing Day

Ipswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24