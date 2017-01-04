Kittens stolen from Suffolk RSPCA centre are back after being ‘found in an ottoman’

Zoe Barrett, deputy centre manager and cattery supervisor at RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich, with Clare Larter and the two kittens. Archant

Two tiny kittens taken from a Suffolk animal shelter during a raid have been found.

The 12-week-old cats, called Pluto and Lilo, are thought to have been stolen during a raid on the RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich centre, based in Martlesham, between 4.30pm on Monday and 8.20am on Tuesday.

Volunteers say they are “relieved” to have the cats back.

Reacting to the news, staff said: “They are back!

“We have just had our kittens handed back to us at the centre after being found in an ottoman in someone’s house, hot and sweating.

“They have been seen by the vet and are hungry but healthy.

They added: “All staff are so relieved and happy and we would like to thank everyone for your support in sharing our previous posts and helping us get our little ones back.”

A police investigation is underway after the raid and an RSPCA spokeswoman said the organisation is unable to comment further on the incident.