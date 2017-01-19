Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Knife arrests soar in Suffolk despite Bin a Blade amnesty

21:44 19 January 2017

Knives collected from the Bin a Blade amnesty bins.

Knives collected from the Bin a Blade amnesty bins.

The number of people caught carrying a bladed weapon in Suffolk has risen to its highest level for six years.

Comment
One of Suffolk's amnesty bins.One of Suffolk's amnesty bins.

Suffolk Constabulary arrested 118 people for possession of a knife in 2016, six years after Bin a Blade was launched.

Despite the huge increase, policing chiefs have stood by the merit of the initiative, which has seen amnesty bins put up around the county for people to surrender their weapons.

According to statistics released by Suffolk Constabulary following a Freedom of Information request, 75 people were arrested for carrying a knife in 2011, when Bin a Blade started. This dropped to 47 in 2012, but then jumped to 62 the following year.

In 2014 there were 52 arrests, 62 in 2015 and 118 in 2016.

Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore.Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore.

Suffolk’s Acting Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Connick said: “Despite a number of incidents in the county last year, knife crime remains comparatively low in Suffolk and Bin a Blade remains one of the initiatives to tackle these types of incidents.

“We recognise that criminals are unlikely to give them up through the amnesty bins but, as has been previously shown, it does take some significant weapons out of circulation and every knife deposited is one less that could be used in crime.”

Mr Connick said the arrest figures fluctuated year to year due to “a number of factors”, including an increase in police patrols and stop searches.

“Carrying a knife can have serious consequences,” he added.

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said he still fully supported the use of the amnesty bins, adding: “Ultimately it is about making Suffolk as safe as possible.”

“We need to do all we can through education, peer pressure, policing and sentencing to make it absolutely clear that it’s never acceptable for a person to carry a knife or weapon,” he added.

“I find it really disappointing that anyone carries a blade of any kind.”

Between January 2011 to October 2016, the most recent figures available, 16,922 weapons have been given up in the amnesty bins located in Ipswich, Lowestoft, Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall and Sudbury, as well as some mobile bins.

The first year of Bin a Blade was hailed a beaming success, with more than 6,000 bladed articles taken off the streets.

The next year, in 2012, the number of weapons surrendered fell to 2,205, then 2,606 in 2013 and 1,720 in 2014. There was another peak in 2015 with 2,562 blades collected, and from January to October last year there were 1,704 weapons counted.

Last month two men were killed and another two were seriously hurt during two high-profile stabbing incidents in Ipswich.

Keywords: Tim Passmore Sudbury

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Knife arrests soar in Suffolk despite Bin a Blade amnesty

Yesterday, 21:44 Gemma Mitchell
Knives collected from the Bin a Blade amnesty bins.

The number of people caught carrying a bladed weapon in Suffolk has risen to its highest level for six years.

Four firearms recovered and man taken into health care following police stand-off in Crowfield

Yesterday, 21:31
Police sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield during the incident.

A 42-year-old man arrested following a two-day stand-off with police has been released on bail and will be taken into the care of health professionals.

See today’s picture of the day taken in Borley Green, near Woolpit

Yesterday, 19:00 Sam Dawes
The sunrise over Borley Green. Picture: Pamela Bidwell

The morning skies have been putting on a striking show of colour and light over Suffolk this week.

Video: Young girl suffers injuries after car crashes into apartments at Barrack Corner near Ipswich town centre

Yesterday, 18:59 Gemma Mitchell and Edmund Crosthwaite
Crash at Barrack Corner in Ipswich.

A seven-year-old girl was taken to hospital after the car she was travelling in came off the road and hit a wall.

When will Ed Sheeran tour in 2017? Singer-songwriter teases announcement of live dates

Yesterday, 17:42 Edmund Crosthwaite
Ed Sheeran. Credit: Greg Williams

Ed Sheeran may soon be performing live on stage once more – hot on the heels of his latest album’s release.

Las Vegas party at Trinity Park to raise funds for Ipswich’s George Woodward

Yesterday, 17:22 Emily Townsend
Four year old George Woodward, who suffers from spinal muscular atrophy, is thrilled with his new specialist wheelchair which has been donated to him by a charity.

All the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas is coming to Trinity Park next month to raise cash for Ipswich youngster George Woodward.

Owner of fire-damaged George Inn in Wickham Market ‘happy to co-operate’ with community buy-out

Yesterday, 17:19 Andrew Hirst
The George Inn, Wickham Market

The owner of a fire-damaged Suffolk pub has expressed his willingness to sell the historic building to a community group wishing to take it on.

Revealed – the Ipswich takeaways, cafes and restaurants with zero and one-star food hygiene ratings

Yesterday, 16:15 Emily Townsend
The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane, Ipswich

The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane is the only food outlet in Ipswich to receive zero stars out of five following a visit by food hygiene inspectors.

Crash blocks Copdock interchange

Yesterday, 15:48 Andrew Hirst
Copdock interchange. Credit: Mike Page

A crash has partially blocked the Copdock interchange.

Chantry Academy gets pupils and staff to ‘drop everything and read’ for 10 minutes

Yesterday, 15:00 Jason Noble
Chantry Academy has started a campaign called Drop Everything and Read (DEAR) where the whole school (including staff) drop what they are doing and pick up a book for 10 minutes to read. Pictured is Alisha Reid.

A new project which aims to highlight the importance of reading is proving a page turner in the latest chapter of one Ipswich school’s story, as youngsters and staff alike are encouraged to ‘drop everything and read’.

Most read

Revealed – the Ipswich takeaways, cafes and restaurants with zero and one-star food hygiene ratings

The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane, Ipswich

Video: Young girl suffers injuries after car crashes into apartments at Barrack Corner near Ipswich town centre

Crash at Barrack Corner in Ipswich.

When will Ed Sheeran tour in 2017? Singer-songwriter teases announcement of live dates

Ed Sheeran. Credit: Greg Williams

Ipswich man, 80, admits racially aggravated common assault

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

Hawthorn Drive GP Practice in Ipswich rated ‘inadequate’ by CCQ after identifying legionella and hepatitis shortfalls

Hawthorn Drive Surgery ranked inadequate by inspectors.

Four firearms recovered and man taken into health care following police stand-off in Crowfield

Police sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield during the incident.

Most commented

I’ll be the master of my own destiny – Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy says he’ll consider his future this summer

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy pictured after his side were dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league Lincoln City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24