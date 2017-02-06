Krispy Kreme opens at 10am in Buttermarket, Ipswich, on Tuesday

The Krispy Kreme doughnut store is opening in the Buttermarket in Ipswich at 10am tomorrow.

The national chain announced in December that it would be launching an Ipswich store in the revamped Buttermarket centre, which now operates as a retail and leisure facility.

The store has created nine jobs, and joins other food chains including Prezzo, Cosy Club, Wagamama and Byron Burger.

Krispy Kreme will open at 10am on the ground floor and feature the recognisable dotty green box design.

Chief marketing officer Judith Denby said: “We are extremely excited to be bringing the joy of Krispy Kreme to Ipswich in February, and can’t wait to welcome in busy shoppers to grab their dozens.”

Shaun Sheed, a former manager of a Costa Coffee outlet has been recruited as manager.

Last month teams in the town centre were offering freebies to shoppers as part of its marketing campaign, with the store understood to be the 70th belonging to the brand in the UK.