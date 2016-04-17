Lambs, tigers and flying motorbikes - our iwitness Suffolk photos from April

The Orwell Bridge. Picture: Emanuel Ribeiro Emanuel Pereira Aparicio Ribeiro

Today we continue with our review of the year, looking back at the best iwitness sent in during April.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hadleigh in spring. Picture: Peter Cutts Hadleigh in spring. Picture: Peter Cutts

April brings the true start of spring, with flowers blossoming in the sun and memories of the dullness of winter banished from our thoughts.

Sailing from Levington Marina to Felixstowe Ferry. Picture: Stephen Squirrell Sailing from Levington Marina to Felixstowe Ferry. Picture: Stephen Squirrell

Taking advantage of the improving conditions, Stephen Squirrell spotted sailors racing close to Levington Marina.

blaxhall-motor-x-17-04-2016_2016-4-18_31436_68272 blaxhall-motor-x-17-04-2016_2016-4-18_31436_68272

Sport was becoming more frequent in photos, as Peter Cutts expertly captured this photo of a motorcross rider mid-flight at Blaxhall.

Suffolk Young Farmers Country Fair 2016 Picture: Andrew Mutimer Suffolk Young Farmers Country Fair 2016 Picture: Andrew Mutimer

Meanwhile, Andrew Mutimer caught this tug of war contest at the Suffolk young farmers country fair.

Dramatic lightning. Picture: Simon Talbot-Hurn Dramatic lightning. Picture: Simon Talbot-Hurn

The warmer days brought with them some ferocious electric storms and Simon Talbot-Hurn managed to catch the moment lightning lit up the night sky.

Lambs go tree climbing. Picture: Pamela Bidwell Lambs go tree climbing. Picture: Pamela Bidwell

Spectacular animal photos were once again popular. Pamela Bidwell sent in this great photo of lambs playing around on a fallen tree in their field.

Siberian Tiger at Banham zoo. Picture: Brian Smith Siberian Tiger at Banham zoo. Picture: Brian Smith

Brian Smith, on his trip to Banham Zoo, photographed this Siberian tiger yawning away.

Seal basking at Minsmere Sluice Picture: John Heald Seal basking at Minsmere Sluice Picture: John Heald

And John Heald captured a seal in Minsmere casually basking in the sunlight.

Calm amongst the unpredictable weather during April. Picture: Simon Talbot-Hurn Calm amongst the unpredictable weather during April. Picture: Simon Talbot-Hurn

Another of our favourites from April was again by Simon Talbot-Hurn and shows the sun’s haze coming through the trees onto the recently blooming flora.

These are just a handful of the impressive photos we had submitted to us in April. Check in tomorrow to see some of our favourites from May.

Share your photos here