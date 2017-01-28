Las Vegas charity night for brave George Woodward at Trinity Park, Ipswich

George Woodward. Archant

All the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas is coming to Trinity Park on Saturday this week to raise cash for Ipswich youngster George Woodward.

George Woodward, with mum Laura, dad Lee and sister Ivy. George Woodward, with mum Laura, dad Lee and sister Ivy.

Guests will be greeted with a red carpet and should dress to impress for George’s Fabulous Las Vegas Party being hosted to raise awareness of spinal muscular atrophy.

Funds from ticket sales will go towards George, who is four and was diagnosed with type 2 spinal muscular atrophy when he was just 21 months old.

His mother Laura Barber and father Lee Woodward have been fundraising for the youngster since his diagnosis.

Live music will be performed by Ashton Jones and Innerheart band.

A raffle and an auction will also be held during the night.

Tickets for the event, which starts at 7.30pm, cost £20.

Call 07841645776 or 07909606758 for more information and to book your place.

See here to donate to George’s fund.