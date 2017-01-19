Las Vegas party at Trinity Park to raise funds for Ipswich’s George Woodward
17:22 19 January 2017
All the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas is coming to Trinity Park next month to raise cash for Ipswich youngster George Woodward.
Guests will be greeted with a red carpet and should dress to impress for George’s Fabulous Las Vegas Party being hosted at the centre in a bid to raise awareness of spinal muscular atrophy.
Funds from ticket sales will go towards George, who is four and was diagnosed with type 2 spinal muscular atrophy when he was just 21 months old.
His mother Laura Barber and father Lee Woodward have been fundraising for the youngster ever since they were given the news.
Live music will be performed by Ashton Jones and Innerheart band, there will also be a raffle and an auction.
Tickets for the event, which takes place on February 4 at 7.30pm, cost £20.
Call 07841645776 or 07909606758 to book.
Visit georgewoodwardfund.weebly.com to donate cash to George’s fund.