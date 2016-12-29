Sunny

Late-running freight train cancels services between Ipswich and Felixstowe

08:38 29 December 2016

Newly refurbished Abellio Greater Anglia train at Ipswich rail station.

Archant

Train services between Ipswich and Felixstowe were cancelled this morning due to a late-running freight train.

Rail operator Abellio Greater Anglia apologised for the disruption, which has included the cancellation of the 6.04am Ipswich to Felixstowe service and the 6.36am return journey.

A normal service resumed at 7.15am.

A rail replacement bus service was operated by Panther Travel during the disruption.

An Abellio Greater Anglia spokesman said: “Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey (was) affected by this disruption.”

