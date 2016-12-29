Late-running freight train cancels services between Ipswich and Felixstowe

Newly refurbished Abellio Greater Anglia train at Ipswich rail station. Archant

Train services between Ipswich and Felixstowe were cancelled this morning due to a late-running freight train.

Rail operator Abellio Greater Anglia apologised for the disruption, which has included the cancellation of the 6.04am Ipswich to Felixstowe service and the 6.36am return journey.

A normal service resumed at 7.15am.

A rail replacement bus service was operated by Panther Travel during the disruption.

An Abellio Greater Anglia spokesman said: “Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey (was) affected by this disruption.”