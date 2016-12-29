Late-running freight train causes cancellations between Ipswich and Felixstowe
06:38 29 December 2016
Train services between Ipswich and Felixstowe are being cancelled this morning due to a late-running freight train.
Rail operator Abellio Greater Anglia has apologised for the disruption, which has included the cancellation of the 6.04am Ipswich to Felixstowe service and the 6.36am return journey.
Services are expected to resume as normal from 7.15am onwards.
A rail replacement bus service operated by Panther Travel has been put in place.
An Abellio Greater Anglia spokesman said: “Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption.”