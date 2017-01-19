Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Latest food hygiene ratings for Ipswich takeaways, cafes and restaurants – what did your favourite score?

16:15 19 January 2017

The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane, Ipswich

The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane, Ipswich

Archant

The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane is the only food outlet in Ipswich to receive zero stars out of five following a visit by food hygiene inspectors.

6 Comments
K Bar and Grill in St Nicholas StreetK Bar and Grill in St Nicholas Street

In total there are 1,031 establishments serving food in the town from schools and nurseries to pubs and restaurants and the majority – 732 – got the full five stars for cleanliness, hygiene and food management.

Inspectors visited The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane in December and gave it a zero rating – which means it needs to urgently improve.

The ranking suggests major improvements need to be made to the hygiene, cleanliness and management of food at the pub to meet guidelines set by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Safety officers from Ipswich Borough Council (IBC) routinely visit all registered food businesses in the town, and results are published online as well as being displayed at the venues.

Ratings range from zero to five and while a zero rating, which means ‘urgent’ improvements are needed, can shut an outlet down, a one means major improvement is required.

Brewery Tap manager Mike Keen said the main concern was a vac pack machine which was used for both raw and cooked food.

Ipswich Private Kindergarten.Ipswich Private Kindergarten.

He said: “We have now got rid of the machine. We’ve also overhauled the management procedures which did not meet their recommendations.

“We are being re-inspected soon and I think we should get a four, which is great news.”

A total of 31 Ipswich food outlets currently have a one-star rating, with 23 of those handed down in the last year.

K Bar and Grill in St Nicholas Street was handed a one-star after failing to meet hygiene, cleanliness and management criteria.

The popular bistro joins facilities such as Ipswich Private Kindergarten which received one star for management issues only, which can include paperwork, and the Grand Old Duke of York pub.

K Bar and Grill owner Charlotte Everitt said she believed the rating was given to them due to maintenance issues such as flooring, but did not want to comment further as she claims inspectors are expected to re-rate the premises as a four next week.

The one-star rating came after a visit May last year.

Ipswich Private Kindergarten manager Jacqui Mayes said safety officers have been round this week to re-inspect after finding issues with the paperwork.

She hopes the new rating will be higher.

“We are disappointed with the one star but were told it was due to food management,” she said.

“We’ve now improved the way we deal with it and are looking forward to getting a new rating soon.”

And the Grand Old Duke of York manager Debbie Blacker said the pub was not registered to serve food full time at the time of the inspection.

“We only do roasts on a Sunday and the food safety measures paperwork was not in place,” she said. They said the kitchens were okay and now they are fully open we’re hoping to get a better one next time.”

An IBC spokesman said: “When planning your special meal out, make sure you check the hygiene ratings online and choose a restaurant that takes food hygiene seriously. For local food businesses a good food hygiene rating is something to be proud of. It matters to customers so we are encouraging all businesses in Ipswich to display their rating.”

The following food premises scored a one rating as of January 18, 2017

Artizan, Silent Street

Asian & Afro Ent Ltd, Carr Street

Black Horse Inn, Black Horse Lane

Brothers Butchery Ltd, Brunswick Road

City Grill, Upper Orwell Street

Daily Fresh, Norwich Road

Fishers Butchers, Garrick Way

Golden Ship Inn, Cliff Road

Hussain Brothers, Nacton Road

Indian Palace, Upper Orwell Street

Ipswich Food Centre, Chevallier Street

Ipswich Private Kindergarten, Woodbridge Road

Jade Village, Cambridge Drive

JSK Supermarket, Spring Road

K Bar and Grill, St Nicholas Street

Kenny’s Cafe, Nacton Road

Mamma Mia, Clapgate Lane

Mr Soft, Private address

My Keralam South Indian Restaurant, St Helens Street

Norbridge Social Club, Norwich Road

Oriental Gourmet, Woodbridge Road

Petrogas Applegreen Heath, Woodbridge Road East

Pick N Pay, Queens Way

Poundworld, Tavern Street

Sands Refreshments, Bourne Bridge Link Road

SCFWA Lunch Club, The Manor Ballroom St Margarets Green

Suffolk Halal, Norwich Road

Sunrise Cafe, St Matthews Street

Sydney Mini Market, St Helens Street

The Grand Old Duke of York, Woodbridge Road

The Station Hotel, Burrell Road

There can be a delay between inspections taking place and ratings being posted on the FSA’s website. The information in the searchable table is correct as of January 20, 2017.

Some of the businesses named may have since closed or changed ownership. Others are yet to be inspected and a small number are considered “exempt”, such as those not generally considered to be food businesses.

Related articles

Keywords: Ipswich Borough Council Ipswich Borough York

6 comments

  • I am not sure why my comment was disallowed after initially being accepted. The person in question states this in the article and has a zero food hygiene rating, so I will try again: "Mike Keen should be ashamed. He is a chef and owner of multiple food outlets, however, he didn't know bare basic food hygiene - separating raw and cooked meats is pretty much a number one rule everyone learns immediately in that industry. Knock the place down and connect the bridge through the site."

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Ipswich Entrepreneur

    Friday, January 20, 2017

  • Having a Pest control contractor can greatly improve the scores for this companies though the recommendation and inspections they carry out every six weeks it's what they are trained to do on hygiene and house keeping as well as pest prevention. If you see a Pest Control van outside a food outlet it's normally because the owners care about their business. Plus the Council can only get round about one maybe twice a year to inspect we go every six weeks.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Stephen Goodrum

    Friday, January 20, 2017

  • Why isnt it a legal requirement to show the ratings at each premises like it is in Scotland? And Suffolk Exlie - have you look on the web for this info? Try the FSA site.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    John Alborough

    Friday, January 20, 2017

  • Chris's comment is spot on. Funny how one could guess many of the one-star rated places in town. One needs only look at them and the monsters serving there!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    cthulu

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • Having taught and specialised within the area of food safety and hygiene management for over a long number of year, I find it highly hypocritical of Ipswich Borough Council granting licences to the owners of such premises in full knowledge that they have very little understanding of the law...unclean people operating out of unclean premises should be shut down immediately. But instead, they are still allowed to remain open as businesses paying the necessary rates...money over public health.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Chris Ward

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • Thank you for publishing this. Would it be possible for the Star to publish some of the criteria used by the inspectors? It would be interesting to learn the standards required for an establishment to get a rating of "5". Would it also be possible to explain some of the definitions For example, one established received a low grade due to its "food management". That sounds like refrigeration and storage to me.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Suffolk Exile

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Police investigation into Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh

Yesterday, 23:00 Jason Noble
Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

A criminal investigation has been launched by police into a failing care home in Hadleigh at which a resident died.

Lorry on fire after crash on A14 near Needham Market in Suffolk

Yesterday, 20:11 Adam Howlett
On-call firefighters complete their training at RAF Wattisham.

A lorry has burst into flames following a crash with a car on the A14 westbound in Suffolk close to Needham Market.

See how restaurants in Woodbridge, Felixstowe and Lowestoft performed in east Suffolk’s latest food hygiene ratings

Yesterday, 18:47 Andrew Hirst
Food inspectors (stock image). Picture by Simon Finlay

Urgent improvements have been demanded of three food businesses in east Suffolk, according to hygiene inspection reports.

Updated: One dead and another seriously injured in hospital after ‘explosion in boiler room’ at Felixstowe docks

Yesterday, 18:34 Emily Townsend
A person has died and another is seriously injured after an 'explosion in a boiler room' of a ship

A crewman has died after a boiler backfired in the engine room of the Manhattan Bridge container ship as it was docking at Felixstowe port last night – causing an “explosion”.

Cat welfare groups urge caution over handing pets to strangers

Yesterday, 18:32 Jason Noble
Cats Protection has said its staff will always carry ID when collecting cats.

Animal welfare charities in Suffolk have urged caution over who found pets are given to after reports of a woman in Ipswich posing as an animal welfare officer to obtain a cat found by a homeowner in their garden.

Gallery: Looking back at last week’s snow storms and tidal surges in Suffolk

Yesterday, 18:32 Sam Dawes
High tides at Southwold, taken at around 8pm on Friday. Picture: Jim Ellis

Today the sun is taking the edge off the biting January winds in Suffolk, the perfect winter’s day.

Which parts of Suffolk have the largest houses? Ipswich and Lowestoft have most small homes

Yesterday, 17:41 Paul Geater
Most Ipswich houses are in council tax Bands A or B.

More than half the homes in Suffolk are in the bottom two council tax bands it has emerged.

Man cost the NHS £350,000 for two-year stay at James Paget University Hospital

Yesterday, 17:36 Matt Stott
James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

A Suffolk man has been evicted from his hospital bed by court order after he “unnecessarily” refused to leave for more than two years.

See today’s picture of the day taken at sunrise in Felixstowe

Yesterday, 17:34
What a fantastic day, up early to watch the sunrise at Felixstowe before heading over to the ice covered Levington Creek. By Stephen Squirrell.

Beach huts, morning runs and golden sand. Not exactly the Felixstowe you might be expecting in January.

Shadow cabinet minister Clive Lewis visits Ipswich Labour Party

Yesterday, 17:24 Paul Geater
Shadow cabinet member Clive Lewis, talking to Ipswich Labour Party.

Labour’s shadow trade and industry secretary Clive Lewis has visited Ipswich to encourage party members as thoughts start to turn towards this year’s election.

Most read

Updated: Latest food hygiene ratings for Ipswich takeaways, cafes and restaurants – what did your favourite score?

The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane, Ipswich

Updated: One dead and another seriously injured in hospital after ‘explosion in boiler room’ at Felixstowe docks

A person has died and another is seriously injured after an 'explosion in a boiler room' of a ship

See how restaurants in Woodbridge, Felixstowe and Lowestoft performed in east Suffolk’s latest food hygiene ratings

Food inspectors (stock image). Picture by Simon Finlay

Lorry on fire after crash on A14 near Needham Market in Suffolk

On-call firefighters complete their training at RAF Wattisham.

Man cost the NHS £350,000 for two-year stay at James Paget University Hospital

James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

When will Ed Sheeran tour in 2017? Singer-songwriter teases announcement of live dates

Ed Sheeran. Credit: Greg Williams

Most commented

Mick McCarthy: I don’t doubt myself, I leave that to others

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24