Lidl gets consent for new store at Felixstowe Haven Exchange site

Budget supermarket firm Lidl UK has been given the go-ahead to build a second supermarket at Felixstowe – after Asda pulled out of the project.

The 29,000 sq ft edge-of-town store will create 20 new jobs.

Asda had earmarked the 2.5-acre site at Haven Exchange opposite Dock Gate One, off Walton Avenue, for a new supermarket and filling station, but later withdrew despite its plans receiving permission.

Planners accept that Felixstowe needs extra shopping facilities, especially with 1,800 new homes being built and to prevent people from travelling outside the town to shop.

However, Suffolk Coastal’s chosen location for a store at Railway Approach has failed to materialise with the site now likely to be “landlocked” by other proposed development and legal problems over access.

Planning case officer Liz Beighton, team leader for the South Area of the council’s planning department, said changes to the positioning of the store – which the operator describes as a Lidl of the Future concept store featuring a sleek, modern design and state-of-the-art facilities – had made it acceptable, placing its noisier elements further away from other properties and improving the appearance of the site.

Lidl, which expects the new store to have an initial annual turnover of around £9.4million, has said it will keep operating its current store in Langer Road.

Bilfinger GVA, for Lidl, said: “The store has traded very well and Lidl considers, having regard to the layout of the highway network and settlement more generally, that a second store at Haven Exchange will serve the western and southern parts of Felixstowe and that at Langer Road the northern and eastern parts.”

Lidl expects its store to have a lesser impact on the town centre than the proposed Asda as its does not compete in the same way as major grocers.