Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Lifeline’ crèche must be saved, say Ipswich mums over fears Crown Pools service faces axe

16:09 01 February 2017

Julie Bloomfield is running a campaign to save the creche at Crown Pools, a service she and many others say is a lifeline.

Julie Bloomfield is running a campaign to save the creche at Crown Pools, a service she and many others say is a lifeline.

A group of Ipswich mothers who fear a “lifeline” crèche at Crown Pools will be axed have set up a petition to save it.

Comment
Julie Bloomfield is running a campaign to save the creche at Crown Pools, a service she and many others say is a lifeline. Left to right, Julie Bloomfield and Theo Bloomfield.Julie Bloomfield is running a campaign to save the creche at Crown Pools, a service she and many others say is a lifeline. Left to right, Julie Bloomfield and Theo Bloomfield.

Julie Bloomfield, who is leading the campaign, has used the facility since her son Theo was seven weeks old – he is now almost three.

Controversial plans to stop the service – and two others held at Gainsborough and Whitton sports centres – will be scrutinised at a meeting of Ipswich Borough Council’s overview and scrutiny committee tomorrow evening.

“For many of us mums it’s a lifeline,” said Ms Bloomfield, who lives in Ipswich town centre.

“I’ve been using the crèche since my son was seven weeks old, and it has been brilliant for me. It was nice when he was very young because I could go for a swim and relax in the pool while knowing my son was safe in the same building.

Julie Bloomfield is running a campaign to save the creche at Crown Pools, a service she and many others say is a lifeline. Left to right, Claire Kendall and Eliza Butters.Julie Bloomfield is running a campaign to save the creche at Crown Pools, a service she and many others say is a lifeline. Left to right, Claire Kendall and Eliza Butters.

“We’ve set up this campaign because it is such an essential service and we don’t want to lose it because of cost.

She added: “There’s a group of us running it and the petition itself has had more than 100 signatures now so you can see the proposition is unpopular.”

Conservative councillors have criticised proposals to axe the services, which were drawn up last year after it was revealed the crèches cost an estimated £65,000 per year.

They also raised concerns over the fact a public consultation has not yet been held into the plans and said they are “unclear” in their current state.

Tomorrow’s meeting will address such suggestions and scrutinise the proposals before any decision is made.

Ms Bloomfield said she and her fellow campaigners are happy to contribute to the cost of the crèche themselves.

She added: “It is that essential and such a lifeline to us.

“There is one Spanish lady among us who does not have any family here and she relies on it, so it is very essential for her.”

A borough council spokesman said the council’s proposals are being discussed at the overview and scrutiny committee meeting tomorrow evening.

He was unable to comment further.

Click here to sign the Change.org petition.

Keywords: Ipswich Borough Council Ipswich Borough

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

‘Lifeline’ crèche must be saved, say Ipswich mums over fears Crown Pools service faces axe

55 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Julie Bloomfield is running a campaign to save the creche at Crown Pools, a service she and many others say is a lifeline.

A group of Ipswich mothers who fear a “lifeline” crèche at Crown Pools will be axed have set up a petition to save it.

A12 closed in Suffolk while police carried out search for burglary suspect

15:02 Matt Stott
Capel Road street sign, Bentley, Suffolk.

A man has been arrested after a burglary suspect made off on foot towards the A12 in Suffolk this morning.

What you need to know when buying tickets for Ed Sheeran’s UK and European tour

37 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
Ed Sheeran's pre-sale tickets all sold out. (Photo: Greg Williams)

Tickets for Ed Sheeran’s UK and European tour will go on sale tomorrow – with hundreds of thousands of fans hoping for a chance to see the Suffolk superstar perform live.

Gallery: Glimpse of spring as first snowdrops of 2017 bloom across Suffolk

43 minutes ago
Spring has arrived near St Joseph's College in Ipswich with the first snowdrops in bloom. By Sarah Lucy Brown

The arrival of February has brought with it the first snowdrop blooms of the season across Suffolk with the flowers spotted in Ipswich, Ickworth Park and Kentwell Hall.

Sinkhole fears of neighbours on Woodbridge street plagued by constant surface water flooding

16:02 Tom Potter
Naverne Meadows residents; Gabby Ridgway, Alistair Edgar, Sally Harris, Marie Lilley, Hannah Gavin, Pete Whelan, Anna Carr, Alan Tooke, Fiona Greig and Nick and Elizabeth Murphy meet county councillor Caroline Page. PHOTO: Ruth Leach

Frustrations look set to continue for residents of a “constantly flooded” Suffolk street – causing some to anticipate a sinkhole.

Martlesham Heath airfield marks 100th anniversary with year of special events

16:01 Jason Noble
Packing all their bags on board as they travel from Martlesham to the USA in 1969

The historic Martlesham Heath airfield which played a key part in both world wars and was the scene of pioneering flight safety, has celebrated its 100th anniversary.

Can you afford to buy a home in Ipswich or Bury St Edmunds?

16:00 Paul Geater
The National Housing Federation said building affordable new homes is vital. Ipswich council built these homes at Bader Close.

The aspiration of owning your own home is becoming is becoming an increasingly distant dream for thousands of people across the region.

Go Outdoors and The Range set to move to Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich

14:04 Paul Geater
The Range is moving to the Anglia Retail Park.

Ipswich Council looks set to give the go-ahead for The Range and Go Outdoors to open new stores on the Anglia Retail Park on Bury Road.

Josselyns homes development at Trimley St Mary creating 127 jobs

13:35 Richard Cornwell
A computer-generated image of how the Bloor Homes development between The Josselyns and Thurmans Lane at Trimley St Mary will look when complete. PHOTO: Bloor Homes

Work is under way on a controversial new homes development that is expected to pump £3.5million into the local economy.

Will Ipswich’s own Time Team find out about Gipswic’s origins?

14:55 Paul Geater
Archaeologists have started work on the oldest part of Ipswich , formerly the St Peter’s Warehouse site at Stoke Bridge, before redevelopment. Clare Jackson at the dig.

A team of archaeologists have moved on to what could be one of the oldest sites in the oldest English town in the search for more clues about our Anglo Saxon past.

Most read

Updated: Mother and daughter in hospital after ‘accidental’ house fire in Malcolm Road, Ipswich

House fire in Malcolm Road, Ipswich

Ipswich steels itself for traffic hell as road near station to close for seven weeks

Road signs at the junction of Princes Street and Ranelagh Road

Hadleigh osteopath Nicholas Salway struck off for sex with patients

Lucinda Salway

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admits deadline day was frustrating on and off the pitch

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Thousands of new jobs on the way at sugar beet site on edge of Ipswich

An artist's impression of the developed sugar beet site.

Orwell Hotel at Felixstowe under new management

Orwell Hotel, Felixstowe. PHOTO: Contributed

Most commented

More than 6,000 speed across Orwell Bridge in six months of cameras

Average speed cameras on the A14 by the Orwell Bridge.

Poll: Have Ipswich Town done enough in January transfer window?

Emyr Huws

Thousands of new jobs on the way at sugar beet site on edge of Ipswich

An artist's impression of the developed sugar beet site.

Opinion: Four Championship signings that would have fit Marcus Evans’ five-point strategy at Ipswich Town

Alex Mowatt battles with Cole Skuse

Go Outdoors and The Range set to move to Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich

The Range is moving to the Anglia Retail Park.

Greater Anglia welcomes changes to rail tickets for Suffolk and Essex travellers

Greater Anglia has introduced a ticket price pledge.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24