Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Lively and colourful’ stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh at Orwell Park School

18:06 10 February 2017

A stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh at Orwell Park School, near Ipswich. Picture: TED BLACKBROW

A stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh at Orwell Park School, near Ipswich. Picture: TED BLACKBROW

Archant

Parents and staff were certainly given a treat this week as students gave stunning stage performances of Winnie-the-Pooh.

Comment
A stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh at Orwell Park School, near Ipswich. Picture: TED BLACKBROWA stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh at Orwell Park School, near Ipswich. Picture: TED BLACKBROW

The youngsters at Orwell Park School near Ipswich breathed fresh life into the classic children’s book with three performances for their annual school play before breaking up for February half term.

A stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh at Orwell Park School, near Ipswich. Picture: TED BLACKBROWA stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh at Orwell Park School, near Ipswich. Picture: TED BLACKBROW

Pupils acted out the adventures of the loveable teddy bear, the ‘bear of very little brain’, and his friends Piglet, Eeyore and human friend Christopher Robin. There were two students for each character.

A stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh at Orwell Park School, near Ipswich. Picture: TED BLACKBROWA stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh at Orwell Park School, near Ipswich. Picture: TED BLACKBROW

Winnie-the-Pooh was created by English author A. A. Milne. The first book, entitled Winnie-the-Pooh, was published in 1926.

A stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh at Orwell Park School, near Ipswich. Picture: TED BLACKBROWA stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh at Orwell Park School, near Ipswich. Picture: TED BLACKBROW

A school spokesman said: “It was one of the most colourful plays ever staged at the school, in front of a hand-painted set provided by the school’s art department.

A stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh at Orwell Park School, near Ipswich. Picture: TED BLACKBROWA stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh at Orwell Park School, near Ipswich. Picture: TED BLACKBROW

“The children have been working hard for months and it was a very lively and colourful adaptation of A. A. Milne’s classic tale for children.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Video: Watch 10-year-old Healthwatch Harriet give Ipswich and Colchester hospitals boss a grilling on health plans

17:44 Andrew Hirst
Healthwatch Harriet has been asking health leaders in Suffolk and Essex about Sustainability and Transformation Plans. Picture: HEALTHWATCH ESSEX

A 10-year-old girl has given a grilling to Suffolk and north Essex health chiefs on one of the most confusing additions to the already baffling world of the NHS.

Suffolk’s eight most enduring and enigmatic mysteries

17:40 Tom Potter
The UFO trail in Rendlesham Forest

Suffolk is steeped in history some of it uncanny and mysterious. From green children who suddenly appeared in the village of Woolpit, to little green men landing in Rendlesham Forest. Are there rational explanations for the county’s abiding myths, legends and unsolved puzzles?

Cocaine worth £50m found on Hopton and Caister beaches in Norfolk

17:39 Matt Stott
Holdalls found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth, containing around 360 kilos of cocaine. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Cocaine worth a potential £50 million has been discovered washed up on two beaches in Norfolk.

Dusting of snow could fall in Suffolk and Essex as counties experience low temperatures tonight

17:35 Edmund Crosthwaite
Could a dusting of snow settle in Suffolk or Essex overnight? Pictured is Southwold (stock image)

Snow has started falling in parts of Suffolk and Essex this evening as parts of East Anglia prepare for some light, wintery showers.

Eastenders star June Brown invites Ipswich school choir for hymn performance on Desert Island Discs

16:50 Jason Noble
Ipswich High School for Girls to perform on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs. Sunday's guest on the show is June Brown, who plays Dot Cotton in Eastenders, who went to the school as a girl in the 1930s and 1940s. Picture: Gregg Brown

Pupils from a high school in Ipswich will be performing on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs after being invited by famed Eastenders actress June Brown.

Rum-drinking Mendlesham motorist was more than four times limit when she crashed, court told

16:27 Colin Adwent
Breathalyser

A drink-driver who was found to be four-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit after crashing her car into a ditch has been banned from the road.

Gallery: ‘Lively and colourful’ stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh at Orwell Park School

18:06 Matt Stott
A stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh at Orwell Park School, near Ipswich. Picture: TED BLACKBROW

Parents and staff were certainly given a treat this week as students gave stunning stage performances of Winnie-the-Pooh.

Exclusive: Stonegate Pub Company buys The Robert Ransome and plans to convert it back to Yates

14:24 Gemma Mitchell
The Robert Ransome pub in Ipswich

A UK pub giant has agreed to buy one of Ipswich’s biggest venues, and has plans to take it back to the future.

Another 14 years for the first regular trains from Ipswich to Oxford?

17:17 Paul Geater
Radcliffe Camera and All Souls College, Oxford University. Oxford, UK - trains could be running here from East Anglia by 2031. Picture: Thinkstock

A new cross-country rail link from East Anglia to Oxford – and the gateway to the west of England – could be open by 2031, delegates to a regional rail conference have heard.

Police called to burglary in progress in Bredfield last night arrested a suspect nearby

17:12 Edmund Crosthwaite
A man was arrested by police in connection with a burglary in Bredfield

A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary in east Suffolk yesterday.

Most read

Breaking News: Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after Ipswich stabbing

Tributes to Ancaster Road stab victim

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

Police investigate the scene of a crime on Gippeswyck Road under the railway bridge and have sealed off the park.

Exclusive: Stonegate Pub Company buys The Robert Ransome and plans to convert it back to Yates

The Robert Ransome pub in Ipswich

Burglars break into Ipswich BP garage in Spring Road using paving slab and steal cigarettes

Burglary at the BP garage in Spring Road, Ipswich. Photograph: Gemma Mitchell

Ipswich restaurant worker stole hundreds of pounds from Morrison’s in Sproughton Road

South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich

A12 southbound reopens in Essex after fatal lorry crash in Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

Most commented

Opinion: Ipswich Port is a success story but we must protect old waterfront too

ABP's Ipswich docks. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shock new figures reveal soaring numbers of operations cancelled at Ipswich and James Paget hospitals

Ipswich Hospital has recorded its highest figure for cancelled elective operations in recent history. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Updated: Timeline: Landfill site to be searched in hunt for RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Corrie McKeague

Five Suffolk schools to join Ipswich Primary Academies Trust under new ASSET Education name

The Oaks Primary School ,Ipswich, is already under the Ipswich Primary Academies Trust banner

Review: The Crown Inn, Stoke By Nayland

The Crown Inn Nayland food review. One of the star dishes reviewed was this excellent salmon and smoked haddock hash cake with crispy poached egg and smooth bearnaise sauce. 10/10.

Suffolk’s eight most enduring and enigmatic mysteries

The UFO trail in Rendlesham Forest
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24