‘Lively and colourful’ stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh at Orwell Park School

A stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh at Orwell Park School, near Ipswich. Picture: TED BLACKBROW Archant

Parents and staff were certainly given a treat this week as students gave stunning stage performances of Winnie-the-Pooh.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh at Orwell Park School, near Ipswich. Picture: TED BLACKBROW A stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh at Orwell Park School, near Ipswich. Picture: TED BLACKBROW

The youngsters at Orwell Park School near Ipswich breathed fresh life into the classic children’s book with three performances for their annual school play before breaking up for February half term.

A stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh at Orwell Park School, near Ipswich. Picture: TED BLACKBROW A stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh at Orwell Park School, near Ipswich. Picture: TED BLACKBROW

Pupils acted out the adventures of the loveable teddy bear, the ‘bear of very little brain’, and his friends Piglet, Eeyore and human friend Christopher Robin. There were two students for each character.

A stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh at Orwell Park School, near Ipswich. Picture: TED BLACKBROW A stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh at Orwell Park School, near Ipswich. Picture: TED BLACKBROW

Winnie-the-Pooh was created by English author A. A. Milne. The first book, entitled Winnie-the-Pooh, was published in 1926.

A stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh at Orwell Park School, near Ipswich. Picture: TED BLACKBROW A stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh at Orwell Park School, near Ipswich. Picture: TED BLACKBROW

A school spokesman said: “It was one of the most colourful plays ever staged at the school, in front of a hand-painted set provided by the school’s art department.

A stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh at Orwell Park School, near Ipswich. Picture: TED BLACKBROW A stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh at Orwell Park School, near Ipswich. Picture: TED BLACKBROW

“The children have been working hard for months and it was a very lively and colourful adaptation of A. A. Milne’s classic tale for children.”