Looking back at last week’s snow storms and tidal surges in Suffolk

High tides at Southwold, taken at around 8pm on Friday. Picture: Jim Ellis (c) copyright citizenside.com

Today the sun is taking the edge off the biting January winds in Suffolk, the perfect winter’s day.

High tide time at Pin Mill. Flood waters cut off access to the adjacent boat yard. Picture: Mick Webb High tide time at Pin Mill. Flood waters cut off access to the adjacent boat yard. Picture: Mick Webb

However, this time last week parts of Suffolk were coated in a fine white dusting of snow and the coast was gearing up for the threat of a tidal surge.

Snow at sunrise in Stisted. Picture: Peter Bash Snow at sunrise in Stisted. Picture: Peter Bash

For our weekly challenge we asked our iwitness members to focus on the weather and we have seen some varied shots of the stormy conditions.

Abbey Gardens on a snowy winter's day. Picture: Richard Wisbey Abbey Gardens on a snowy winter's day. Picture: Richard Wisbey

We are pleased to announce our winner is Jim Ellis, with his picture of the Southwold coast and pier as it was about to be hit by rising tides.

First signs of snow around Cransford. Picture: Allison Balaam First signs of snow around Cransford. Picture: Allison Balaam

Sheep laying looking over the Dedham Vale, unaffected by the weather. Picture: Mick Webb Sheep laying looking over the Dedham Vale, unaffected by the weather. Picture: Mick Webb

High tide at Felixstowe. Picture: Graham Meadows High tide at Felixstowe. Picture: Graham Meadows

We want to thank everyone who braved the conditions to take photos for this week’s challenge, here are just a few of our favourite entries.

A threatening sky over Southwold. Picture: Jim Ellis A threatening sky over Southwold. Picture: Jim Ellis

First snow of 2017 in Hadleigh High Street. Picture: Peter Cutts First snow of 2017 in Hadleigh High Street. Picture: Peter Cutts

Our next challenge is centred around Ipswich, we want to see your favourite views and shots of the historic architecture in Suffolk’s county town.

Goldfinch battling the snow storm. Picture: Terry Hunter Goldfinch battling the snow storm. Picture: Terry Hunter

Snow falls in Rattlesden. Picture: Pamela Bidwell Snow falls in Rattlesden. Picture: Pamela Bidwell

Submit your photos using iwitness to be in with a chance of being next week’s winner.