Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk Lady Euston presents Legion d’Honneur to RAF veteran Desmond Lush, 93

12:19 21 January 2017

Veteran Desmond Lush being presented with French medal of honour for war service by Lord Lieutenant, Lady Euston.

Veteran Desmond Lush being presented with French medal of honour for war service by Lord Lieutenant, Lady Euston.

He risked his life for our freedom, flying in 31 raids on Nazi Germany, and he lived to tell the tale.

Desmond Lush and his Desmond Lush and his "cosmopolitan" Squadron 625 crewmates

From the Perspex nose of 625 Squadron’s Avro Lancaster, the young air bomber Desmond Lush took aim at enemy targets.

Yesterday, at his home in Kenton, Suffolk, 93-year-old Mr Lush received France’s highest honour for his help with its liberation.

“It was unexpected, but very welcome,” he said. “Something different for my old age.”

Mr Lush joins thousands of British veterans to have been awarded the Legion d’Honneur since the 70th anniversary of D-Day in June 2014.

Mr Lush drinks a toast with Lord Lieutenant, Lady Euston. and Debenham Royal British Legion membersDouglas Tatem, left, Eddy AlockMr Lush drinks a toast with Lord Lieutenant, Lady Euston. and Debenham Royal British Legion membersDouglas Tatem, left, Eddy Alock

Presenting the award on the Queen’s behalf, Clare, Countess of Euston, the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, said: “It’s my great privilege to congratulate you on the Legion d’Honneur.

“It was President [Francois] Hollande who said to the Queen he wanted to give the Legion d’Honneur, France’s greatest honour, to all who served on D-Day.

“She is delighted and she sends you her very best wishes and gratitude.”

Members of the Royal British Legion’s (RBL) Debenham branch, of which Mr Lush is a member, also attended the ceremony.

Some of Mr Lush's military paperworkSome of Mr Lush's military paperwork

Branch chairman Eddy Alcock gave a speech on Mr Lush’s military career and his many brave deeds.

“On behalf of all of us, we want to say how proud of you we all are,” he added.

Mr Lush enlisted in the RAF in 1941 when he was 18.

“I’d always been a military man,” he said.

The crew's bombs explodes over HanoverThe crew's bombs explodes over Hanover

Selected for pilot training, Mr Lush was sent to Ontario, Canada, where he said he spent an “interesting” 18 months.

Though he did not “make the grade” as pilot, he qualified as an air bomber in armament and then in navigation at the Royal Canadian Air Force Station Fingal.

With his training complete, Mr Lush flew his first mission with Squadron 625 in November 1944.

The squadron flew mainly night raids on cities such as Bonn, Hamburg, Cologne, Essen, Munich and Hanover, as well as oil refineries, installations and submarine workshops.

Mr Lush at his home in KentonMr Lush at his home in Kenton

Lying prone on the floor of the Lancaster’s nose, Mr Lush’s duties were to navigate towards the target and then take aim.

Throughout his service, which lasted until May 1945, he flew 31 missions, though two were aborted due to engine fires. “We had to dump the bombs into the North Sea,” he explained of his aborted missions.

“Luckily I didn’t hit anybody, though I did kill a few fish, I would expect.

“The bombs made a huge splash and will still be there today, rusting away under the North Sea.”

Desmond Lush as a young airmanDesmond Lush as a young airman

Based at RAF Kelstern in Lincolnshire, Mr Lush flew all his missions with the same crew, which he described as a “cosmopolitan bunch”, including members from across the Commonwealth. They named their plane “Wee Wally Wallaby” in honour of their Australian crew-mate. At reunions, he said “we all drank too much beer”.

After the war, Mr Lush left the service with the rank of Flight Lieutenant and was awarded five medals.

He became a special constable in London, where he grew up, before taking a career in insurance. From the late 1960s he worked at the Guardian Assurance building in Civic Drive, Ipswich, which later became Axa. He moved to Kenton, near Debenham, where he has lived ever since.

In retirement, he joined local clubs, such as the RBL, spent 20 years driving the village’s community bus and became warden at All Saints’ Church.

“I’ve had a good time here,” he said. “The people in Suffolk are all very friendly.”

