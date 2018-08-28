Lorry breakdown at Copdock roundabout creates five-mile traffic jam

Traffic is moving slowly for five miles on the A14 eastbound to Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

A broken down lorry at the Copdock interchange on the A14 has made a five-mile tailback between Ipswich and Claydon.

The lorry reached the traffic lights at the junction of the A12 and A14 before breaking down in the left-hand lane.

There is now traffic from Ipswich back to Claydon on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 while police direct drivers around the vehicle.

Officers were called at around 7.40am to the slip road into Ipswich and are currently waiting for a recovery vehicle.

It is not know at this point if the lorry will be repaired or removed from the scene.

This story is being updated with the latest information, check back later.