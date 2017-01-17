Lorry crashes into electricity pole in Trimley St Mary

Station Road in Trimley, close to where a lorry went into an electricity pole. Image: Peter Wiles (c) copyright citizenside.com

Paramedics, police and three fire engines are currently at the scene of a crash in Trimley St Mary.

They were called to Station Road at around 9.37pm today to reports a lorry had crashed into an electricity pole.

Engineers from UK Power Networks are also on the scene, and it is thought electricity being transmitted to homes in the area could be affected by the damage.

A spokeswoman said: Our engineers were called to Station Road, Trimley St. Mary at about 10pm after a vehicle was in collision with one of our electricity poles.

“To enable our engineers to safely repair damaged equipment, we have had to temporarily interrupt power to 115 customers. We are sorry for the inconvenience this is causing, but can reassure customers that we will turn their power back on as soon as possible.”

Fire crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Felixstowe stations are helping police with recovery and traffic is being stopped in both directions until the damage is cleared.

No-one is thought to have been injured in the crash but it could cause a lot of disruption in the area, a police spokesman said.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the road until the incident has cleared.

Stay with us for updates on this story as we receive them from the emergency services.