Lorry on fire after crash on A14 near Needham Market in Suffolk

A lorry has burst into flames following a crash with a car on the A14 westbound in Suffolk close to Needham Market.

Police were called at around 7.15pm tonight, Friday January 20, to reports of the collision at Beacon Hill, close to the roundabout joining the A140.

The westbound carriageway of the A14 is currently closed at the A140 junction and diversions have been put in place guiding traffic around the incident.

Four fire crews, two from Princes Street in Ipswich, one from Ipswich East and one from Stowmarket, have been sent to tackle the fire.

The road is expected to be closed for a number of hours and motorists have been warned of long tailbacks in the area.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service are yet to call a stop on the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Suffolk Police on 101.