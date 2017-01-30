Loveable Ipswich dog has a winning smile despite undergoing facial surgery

Santa Paws winner Jake the dog with Kirsty Old. Picture: Gregg Brown

Meet Jake the Norfolk Terrier cross Jack Russell who is recovering from an operation.

Jake, who lives with owners Kirsty and Ian Old in Ipswich, was the winner of our Christmas pet competition, Santa Paws.

“He loves being dressed up and I already had a photo of him in a Christmas hat so sent it in,” said Mrs Old.

We were inundated with entries and chose Jake as our star pet.

However, he had to delay a visit from our photographers because of a minor operation to remove a mass from the bridge of his nose.

Mrs Old said: “The stitches are out now and he does have a little scar.”

She doesn’t, however, think it will affect his looks. “Everyone always says how pretty he is,” she said

She describes Jake as a lovable, cuddly 10-year-old, and explained that she inherited him eight years ago from her late aunt.