Low income and long-term health issues blamed for rise in number of Suffolk patients suffering from malnutrition

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Photograph: Simon Parker. Archant

The number of hospital beds taken up by patients being treated for malnutrition in Suffolk has risen by almost 50% this year.

Undernourished patients accounted for 326 hospital bed days at Ipswich Hospital and West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds in total up until the end of November this year.

The “horrendous” figure is a five-year high and is an increase from 223 last year.

The data also showed that 16 people who were hospitalised after going hungry have died at either hospital since 2012. Their ages ranged from 56 to 94.

One patient with a primary diagnosis of an “unspecified protein-energy malnutrition” spent 90 days in hospital before dying.

Malnutrition is caused by having an inadequate diet or a problem absorbing nutrients from food. There are several underlying causes, including having reduced mobility, a long-term health condition or a low income.

Cutbacks to meals on wheels services for elderly people and inadequate social care support have also been cited nationally.

Maureen Reynel, director of Ipswich FIND, a charity food bank, said: “We are going to have an epidemic of people really sick if we don’t maintain the capacity to feed these people. It is not going to go away quickly.

“It is horrendous. We are very close to giving out 4,000 food parcels this year, and we get new faces every day.

“They come in for all sorts of reasons. Changes to benefits in April have left people struggling to pay their rent. They are under stress and can’t cope with feeding themselves. Bed and breakfasts have very little facilities for cooking and others are too proud to ask for medical help, until it’s too late. We have got to wake up to this situation.”

Malnutrition was the primary diagnosis for around 40% of patients at both hospitals between 2012 and 2016.

The number of patients with either a primary or secondary diagnosis of malnutrition also rose from 14 last year to 17 this year. Their ages ranged from 17 to 88.

Beccy Hopfensperger, cabinet member for adult care at Suffolk County Council, said: “Protecting vulnerable adults in Suffolk remains our priority and the social care teams across the county are continuing to work hard to support those in need.”

Sarah Adams, Labour spokesman for health and adult care, described the figures as “appalling”. She added: “We are now seeing the impact of growing poverty and cutbacks on services.”

Dr Krishna Basavaraju, gastroenterologist and lead consultant for nutrition at West Suffolk Hospital, said: “Malnutrition is most commonly present in frail elderly patients and may be one of a number of ways in which health deteriorates towards the end of life.

“Any patient identified at risk of malnutrition is referred to our dieticians who can begin treatment to supplement nutritional intake.”

A government spokesman said the NHS is “getting much better” at identifying and treating malnutrition, which “helps explains these figures”, and said the new National Living Wage is a “safety net” for those in need.