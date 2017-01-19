Lowestoft’s Ormiston Denes Academy is only school in Suffolk to fail to hit Government targets - see how your child’s school performed

Jack London, Connor Woods and Mason Hodds collecting GCSE results last summer at Ormiston Denes Academy Archant

Just one Suffolk school is considered to be under-performing in updated 2016 secondary school performance levels that measures the progress students make between the ages of 11 and 16.

Of the 41 secondary schools and academies in the county, 40 hit the required target but Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft achieved a Progress 8 score of -0.67 - below the target of -0.5.

Progress 8 measures the achievement of a pupil across eight subjects including mathematics and English, which are double-weighted.

The data is based on the GCSE results from summer 2016 but Progress 8 is a value added measure, comparing pupils’ results with the achievements of other pupils that have the same prior attainment rather than just ranking schools based on the percentage of pupils gaining five A* to C grades.

Students’ achievements in the eight key subjects are also measured using the Attainment 8 score.

The Government has ranked local authorities based on the percentage of schools failing to achieve the target and Knowsley, where all six schools in the authority fell below the required standard, was at the top of the table, making it the worst performing authority.

In Worcestershire all 30 schools achieved the target, making it the top performing authority and 151st in the table.

Suffolk appears in 104th position while neighbouring Norfolk was slightly worse. It appeared 100th on the list with two schools from 71 falling below par.

Essex was 87th in the table - here five of 74 schools fell below target.

Nationally, 282 secondary schools collectively teaching more than 200,000 pupils fell below-target.

Progress 8 explained

For the first time this year, secondary school performance data has been worked out using the new Progress 8 and Attainment 8 measures, instead of the regular A*-C percentage.

Previously, the school’s key stage 4 performance would be measured as a percentage based on the number of pupils who achieved five or more A*-C grades, including maths and English.

Now, it is based on the progress pupils make throughout their time at school and assesses their grades from the end of primary education until the end of their time at secondary school, known as Progress 8.

The Attainment 8 score is calculated across eight GCSE subjects: English and maths; three choices from the traditional English Baccalaureate options (sciences, computer science, geography, history and foreign languages); and a further three from the EBacc subjects or other approved arts, academic or vocational qualifications.

Each result a child achieves is given a score based on their grade and added up into an individual Attainment 8 score.

This is then compared to an average score based on theirs and similar performing pupils’ key stage 2 results – with the difference between the two being the Progress 8 score.

The Department for Education states: “A score of 0 means pupils in this school on average do about as well at KS4 as those with similar prior attainment nationally.

“A positive score means pupils in this school on average do better at KS4 as those with similar prior attainment nationally.

“A negative score means pupils in this school on average do worse at KS4 as those with similar prior attainment nationally.”

The new rating, while more complex, aims to give a fairer assessment of performance, and in particular highlight how much progress each schools’ pupils are making.