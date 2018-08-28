A ‘Wonderful legacy’ for Don – Wife’s wing-walk raises £4,500 in husband’s memory

Lyn Spall carried out a wing walk in memory of her husband Don Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY fam

The wife of a well known Suffolk entertainer has raised thousands of pounds in her husband’s memory after completing a daring wing-walk.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The wing-walk has raised more than £4,500 for charity Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY The wing-walk has raised more than £4,500 for charity Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Lyn Spall had originally planned the challenge as a fundraiser for Parkinson’s UK, to help others with the disease which her husband Don had lived with.

But after the death of Mr Spall, who was much loved for his work with Woodbridge’s Company of Four theatre group, the wing-walk also became a fitting memorial.

MORE: Woodbridge AmDram legend Don Spall dies after Parkinson’s battle

“I’m a Christian and I just know that Don was with me watching from above,” she said. “It was such a beautiful day and a wonderful legacy for my husband.”

Mrs Spall, 63, has raised more than £4,500 for the charity, after scores of people, many of whom knew her husband, donated to the cause. She offered a “massive thank you” to all her supporters – and said she had been “blown away” by the response.

The former headteacher took to the skies recently at an aerodrome in Oxfordshire, where she was cheered on by friends and family – many of whom were watching from around the world via Facebook Live.

Although Mrs Small admitted to being nervous before the flight, she is now a keen aviator.

“It was absolutely awesome,” she said. “I would do it again tomorrow.

“The day was perfect with not a cloud in the sky. From the moment I had my goggle son it all went incredibly well - it was a really exciting 10 minutes.”

Funds raised from the wing-walk will support Parkinson’s UK’s work helping provide better care, treatments and quality of life for people affected by the disease.

Mr Spall had been living with Parkinson’s for around 10 years when he passed away last month aged 79.

The “entertainment man of Woodbridge”, as became known, had also been made an Honorary Freeman of the town in recognition of his services, and was well known and respected for his work.

Mr Spall founded the Company of Four theatre group in 1972 and was also manager of the Riverside Theatre.

His funeral is at St John’s Church in Woodbridge from 10.30am on Monday, October 15, followed by a wake from noon at The Riverside Theatre. All are welcome.