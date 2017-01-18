M&S Foodhall in Martlesham Heath is set to expand

Grand Opening of M&S Simply Food at Martlesham back in 2013 Archant

Marks & Spencer is expanding its food store in Martlesham Heath - adding nearly two thirds more shopping space to the food hall.

M&S Simply Food at Martlesham is expanding M&S Simply Food at Martlesham is expanding

The store, which will boast an extra 5,000 sq ft of space by extending into the empty unit next door, will launch on early spring.

The shop has been a popular feature of Martlesham’s retail park at Beardmore Park since it first opened its doors in April 2013 and is due to stay open while the redevelopment takes place.

The new look shop is also set include a larger Collect in Store area, giving shoppers the chance to have their online M&S orders delivered to the store free of charge.

Ashley Mills, store manager, said: “We’re very excited about the extension and I can’t wait to welcome the local community to our new look Foodhall in the spring.

“Customers are at the heart of everything we do at M&S and we’re looking forward to offering our shoppers more variety and choice in one convenient location.”