Magnificent muster of peacocks is our iWitness picture of the day

Peacocks walking down the drive of a garden in Cockfield. Photo: Pamela Bidwell Archant

It wasn’t difficult to spot these vibrant birds on a dull winter’s morning for one of our iWitness members on a walk in Suffolk.

It’s a magical sight to see one peacock in the wild, let alone several.

However, Pamela Bidwell was lucky enough to see a party of the flamboyant feathered friends as she drove through Cockfield.

The multi-coloured birds can certainly brighten up a dull afternoon.

Even though their tail feathers can reach up to six feet long, it’s a little known fact that the birds are sill able to fly.

