Major contracts put Ipswich-based SEH French on track for another record year

06:45 31 January 2017

Work on the new office block being built in Princes Street, Ipswich, by SEH French.

Work on the new office block being built in Princes Street, Ipswich, by SEH French.

Archant

Suffolk-based construction company SEH French is looking forward to a positive year ahead, following a record trading performance in 2016.

SEH French, based in White House Road, Ipswich, generated revenue of more than £16m last year and is on track for even bigger things in 2017, having already secured contracts worth £18m for the year ahead.

During last year, the company procured two multi-million pound projects, for a new four- and five-storey, 55,000sq ft office block being developed in Princes Street, Ipswich, by Churchmanor Estates for regional law firm Birketts, and a 129,000sq ft facility in Snetterton for pet food firm Natures Menu.

However, SEH French also continues to work on more traditional refurbishment and construction projects within the local community, including two contracts recently awarded by Suffolk County Council for work at White House Primary School in Ipswich and Great Heath Primary School in Bury St Edmunds.

The company is one of just three contractors to have been retained on the council’s contract framework, now on to its third generaton, since day one.

Other recent projects include the conversion of a first floor office block into a new Coroners Court at Beacon House in Ipswich, the refurbishment of two dementia wards at Ipswich Hospital and the construction of a two-storey office building for Christies Care in Saxmundham.

Staff numbers at SEH French, which is part of One Group Construction, have grown by 10% since early 2015 to nearly 50 and director Simon Girling says East Anglia remains a buoyant place to do business, even in the post-Brexit vote climate.

“With the support of One Group Construction, the last couple of years has seen substantial change and growth within the business,” he said. “We’ve secured some high profile projects with clients which has facilitated this growth, but we’ve also maintained the strong company ethos on which SEH French has been built.

“The talented, experienced and versatile team that we are continuing to grow means we are able to work with clients on a breadth of projects, ranging in value from £200,000 to £10m.

“We’re feeling incredibly positive about 2017 and are looking forward to working with all our clients to continue to deliver projects professionally and efficiently.”

