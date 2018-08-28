Missing: 32-year-old Kesgrave man

Mr Schultz was last seen in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 32-year-old man from Kesgrave, Suffolk.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Matthew Schultz was last seen at 6pm yesterday, October , in Elm Street, Ipswich.

Both his family and police are concerned for his welfare.

Mr Schultz is described as a white man who is 5ft 5ins tall with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoody.

He has also been described as having a generally “smart appearance” and is believed to be on foot.

If anyone has seen him or has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 210 of 9th October 2018.