Drink driving suspect still in custody over Ipswich roundabout crash

Suffolk Constabulary and East of England Ambulance arrived on the scene at around 7pm

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a roundabout crash near Cardinal Park yesterday evening, Sunday, October 7.

The silver car crashed into the roundabout on Sunday evening

Emergency services – including police and paramedics – rushed to the double roundabout near the Ipswich Novotel at around 7pm.

Police confirmed officers were called to the scene and were assisted by an ambulance crew, they found a silver estate vehicle on the verge of the roundabout.

Daren Jennings, 51, from Ipswich, reported seeing the aftermath of the crash, he said: “I was dropped off by a mate at home last night at about 6.30am.

“That’s when I looked around and saw it, I thought: ‘blimey there’s a car on the roundabout.’

“I heard the sirens going and the emergency vehicles at about 6.35pm and they arrived at about 6.40pm.”

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said a man had been arrested on suspicion of drink driving in connection with the incident.

The man was taken to the Martlesham Police Investigation Centre and questioned.

Today police confirmed that this man remains in custody.

No one was seriously hurt in the collision and a car has been seized by Suffolk police.