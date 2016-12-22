Man, 38, in court over string of Trimley St Mary break-ins

Mike Page Aerials Trimley St Martin 2009 Archant

A 38-year-old man will appear before magistrates this afternoon charged with three home burglaries in the Trimley area.

Sebastian Ochocinski, of Russell Road in Felixstowe, was arrested around 6.50am yesterday after a break-in at a home in Stennetts Close, Trimley St Mary.

He was taken into custody at Martlesham where he was interviewed by detectives.

Police subsequently charged him with three home burglaries, including the raid at Stennetts Close where a handbag, two iPads and an iPhone were stolen.

He is also charged with a burglary at a home in Langstons, Trimley St Mary between December 11 and 12 where a purse, wallet and electrical devices were stolen, and another at Mill Close, Trimley St Martin, between December 19 to 20 where a mobile phone, two tablet computers and a wallet were taken.

The 38-year-old was also charged with possession of amphetamine and possession of cannabis.