Man accused of Weybread double murder had gambling debts, Ipswich Crown Court told

Peter and Sylvia Stuart

A man burdened by gambling debts murdered Peter and Sylvia Stuart – a couple he believed were millionaires, a court heard today.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The man the prosecution say is Ali Qazimaj which he denies The man the prosecution say is Ali Qazimaj which he denies

At the opening of an Ipswich Crown Court trial prosecutor Karim Khalil QC told the jury the prosecution believe the person in the dock is Ali Qazimaj, the man police say killed the couple at their home in Mill Lane, Weybread.

However, the man said to be 43-year-old Qazimaj claims he is not the same person. He insists his name is Vital Dapi and he claims he had never been to the UK before he was brought to England from Luxembourg last July.

The defendant denies murdering Mr Stuart, 75, who died of stab wounds, and 69-year-old Mrs Stuart, between May 29 and June 3 last year.

Mr Khalil said: “At the heart of this case is a dispute about identification. We say that Ali Qazimaj killed these two people.

“The defendant denies being Ali Qazimaj. He claims to be a man called Vital Dapi. We say that is simply a lie.”

The jury were told they have to be sure Ali Qazimaj is the murderer, and the defendant is Ali Qazimaj.

The court was told Qazimaj knew of the Stuarts through a connection with their son-in-law Stephen Paxman who is married to the couple’s daughter Christy.

Qazimaj, who lived in Darwin Road, Tilbury, had originally become a carer for Helen – known as Nellie - the second wife of Sidney Paxman, Stephen’s father. The couple lived in the Grays area of Essex.

When Mrs Paxman died Qazimaj was said to have continued caring for Sidney following a hip replacement.

Mr Khalil said: “By all accounts he (Qazimaj) treated him like a father. He called him dad and through that relationship Qazimaj learned of Sidney’s son Stephen Paxman, and about Stephen’s in-laws Peter and Sylvia Stuart.”

The Stuarts were last seen alive on the morning of May 29 at Goodies Farm Shop in Pulham Market, Norfolk, which was around 20 minutes drive from their home.

The jury heard Qazimaj worked for a firm named Shields Environmental Plc in Purfleet and had part-time jobs as a delivery driver for takeaway restaurants.

Qazimaj became a UK citizen in 2005 having arrived at Harwich on September 25, 1999 claiming to be from Yugoslavia and having no dependents. He was given leave to remain in England in February 2000.

Qazimaj, who was also said to go by the name of Marco Costa, was known to have a gambling habit and frequented bookmaker shops Paddy Power, Coral and Betfair. He had also borrowed £700 from a work colleague. Qazimaj repaid £400 by May 27, but asked for more time to repay the balance.

He had also asked the finance director at Shields for a £900 advance on his wages, but this was declined.

In the two years before the Stuarts’ were killed Sidney Paxman was alleged to have given Qazimaj the best part of £10,000.

The jury was told Sidney Paxman will say he told Qazimaj about the Stuarts, describing them as millionaires.

The court heard the prosecution had mobile phone and traffic camera evidence of Qazimaj making trips in his silver Citroen C3 to and from the area of the Stuarts’ home and back to Essex prior to their deaths.

Mr Khalil also told the jury they would hear forensic evidence relating to matching DNA and fingerprints.

Mr Stuart’s body was found in woodland close to his home on June 3 after police were called by his daughter to report her parents as missing.

Mrs Stuart’s body has never been found.

The trial continues.