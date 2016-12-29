Man and children live at house set on fire after front door doused in ‘petrol’ in Montgomery Road, Ipswich

File picture of Suffolk fire engines. Sarah Lucy brown

A man and children live at the house in Ipswich which was set on fire after flammable liquid thought to be petrol was thrown on the front door and set alight.

Police confirmed this morning that the front door of the property in Montgomery Road was doused in an accelerant believed to be petrol in the suspected arson attack at around 7.25pm on Wednesday.

A man and children who live at the property were all thought to have been inside at the time of the incident, a force spokesman added.

There were no injuries and the blaze was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

There have been no arrests.

Police last night launched an investigation, which will continue today. Officers have spoken to the homeowner and will speak to them again today, as well as carrying out door-to-door enquiries and studying any CCTV footage, police said.

The motive for the attack was unknown last night.