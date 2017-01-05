Man arrested after series of overnight burglaries in Holbrook
17:35 05 January 2017
Archant
A 30-year-old man from the Ipswich area has been arrested following a string of burglaries in Holbrook.
The man was arrested in the early hours of this morning, Thursday January 5, in connection to a series of home, shed and garage burglaries in the Holbrook area overnight.
A police spokeswoman said a forensics team were in the village today to gather forensic evidence from the break-ins.
The man remains in custody at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he is being questioned by detectives.