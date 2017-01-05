Man arrested after series of overnight burglaries in Holbrook

A police forensics van was spotted in Holbrook today following a spate of burglaries in the area. Stock photo. Archant

A 30-year-old man from the Ipswich area has been arrested following a string of burglaries in Holbrook.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The man was arrested in the early hours of this morning, Thursday January 5, in connection to a series of home, shed and garage burglaries in the Holbrook area overnight.

A police spokeswoman said a forensics team were in the village today to gather forensic evidence from the break-ins.

The man remains in custody at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he is being questioned by detectives.