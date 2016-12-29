Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after double stabbing in Foundation Street, Ipswich

A man from Ipswich has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to the double stabbing in the town earlier this month.

The 26-year-old man, who was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs, was detained by police investigating the double stabbing in Foundation Street.

He was arrested by officers on the outskirts of the town centre at around midday on Wednesday.

The man has now been bailed to return to police on February 28 2017 while further enquiries are carried out.

A total of eight people have now been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police were called by the ambulance service after two men were found seriously injured in Foundation Street at around 10pm on December 18.

The men were taken to hospital in a critical condition. Both are now recovering.

Seven other people are now on police bail pending further enquiries.

Two men from Ipswich aged 48 and 57 who were arrested shortly after the incident in the early hours of Monday, December 19, have been bailed to return to police on February 27 2017.

A 24-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder late on December 19. He has been bailed to return to police on March 2 2017.

On December 20, two other people – a 33-year-old man and a 41-year woman, both from Ipswich – were detained. The 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and the 41-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have been bailed to return to police on February 27 2017.

Two men from Luton, both aged 20, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy to supply controlled drugs on December 22. They were brought to Suffolk for questioning and have been released on bail until March 6 2017.

Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Blackfriars Court, Foundation Street, Lower Orwell Street or Rosemary Lane in Ipswich shortly before 10pm on December 18.

Witnesses or anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime number 72333/16. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously if required, on 0800 555111.