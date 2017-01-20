Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man cost the NHS £350,000 for two-year stay at James Paget University Hospital

17:36 20 January 2017

James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

Archant

A Suffolk man has been evicted from his hospital bed by court order after he “unnecessarily” refused to leave for more than two years.

Comment

The patient arrived at the James Paget University Hospital near the Suffolk/Norfolk border in August 2014 and remained there until this year despite being deemed “fit for discharge”, hospital chiefs have confirmed.

As a last resort, the hospital said it was reluctantly forced into launching legal action against the man, who has not been named due to patient confidentiality.

The hospital applied to the courts for a possession order to claim back the bed occupied by the man.

The order was granted on December 1, 2016 and the man was evicted on January 10, 2017 and placed in accommodation in the community.

With the average cost of a hospital stay estimated by the Department for Health to be £400 per day, it means the man cost the NHS around £350,000.

Anna Hills, director of governance at the hospital, said: “The gentleman had been occupying a bed unnecessarily at the James Paget University Hospital for more than two years – and every effort had been made to try to remedy this situation.

“He repeatedly refused all offers of appropriate accommodation organised by our local authority and social care partners, despite being fit for discharge.

“As a last resort, the Trust had to apply to the court to allow us to remove the gentleman from the hospital.

“The decision to go to court was not taken lightly but our priority has to be considering the needs of all our patients and ensuring that our limited resources, which are under increasing pressure, are available to those who genuinely need hospital care.

“We have worked with our partners in this case to ensure the gentleman continues to receive the appropriate level of care and support in the community, having left hospital.”

Dr Tom Nutt, chief executive of Healthwatch Essex, said: “The case at James Paget is obviously an exceptional one, but it does shine a light on a key issue that hospitals struggle with.

“Coincidentally, over the same two-year period at Healthwatch Essex we have carried out a research study on how patients, families and staff experience discharge from hospital. We worked with three Essex hospitals, carrying out almost 200 hours of observation and speaking with 200 patients, staff, and family carers.

“Our study illustrates the need for hospitals to have really good communication processes in place to ensure the necessary care and support is available to patients when they are ready to leave hospital.

“A lack of joined-up working between the NHS and social care can make a huge difference, but it can also be the simple things like patients waiting for documentation, or medication, or simply someone to collect them that can lead to patients spending thousands of unnecessary hours in hospital.”

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said: “Suffolk County Council has worked extensively with our partners as well as the gentleman to explore all options available to him, however they were declined by him.

“We are continuing to work with the gentleman, and all of our partners to ensure he receives appropriate levels of care and support.”

Keywords: UN Court

Police investigation into Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh

Yesterday, 23:00 Jason Noble
Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

A criminal investigation has been launched by police into a failing care home in Hadleigh at which a resident died.

Lorry on fire after crash on A14 near Needham Market in Suffolk

Yesterday, 20:11 Adam Howlett
On-call firefighters complete their training at RAF Wattisham.

A lorry has burst into flames following a crash with a car on the A14 westbound in Suffolk close to Needham Market.

See how restaurants in Woodbridge, Felixstowe and Lowestoft performed in east Suffolk’s latest food hygiene ratings

Yesterday, 18:47 Andrew Hirst
Food inspectors (stock image). Picture by Simon Finlay

Urgent improvements have been demanded of three food businesses in east Suffolk, according to hygiene inspection reports.

Updated: One dead and another seriously injured in hospital after ‘explosion in boiler room’ at Felixstowe docks

Yesterday, 18:34 Emily Townsend
A person has died and another is seriously injured after an 'explosion in a boiler room' of a ship

A crewman has died after a boiler backfired in the engine room of the Manhattan Bridge container ship as it was docking at Felixstowe port last night – causing an “explosion”.

Cat welfare groups urge caution over handing pets to strangers

Yesterday, 18:32 Jason Noble
Cats Protection has said its staff will always carry ID when collecting cats.

Animal welfare charities in Suffolk have urged caution over who found pets are given to after reports of a woman in Ipswich posing as an animal welfare officer to obtain a cat found by a homeowner in their garden.

Gallery: Looking back at last week’s snow storms and tidal surges in Suffolk

Yesterday, 18:32 Sam Dawes
High tides at Southwold, taken at around 8pm on Friday. Picture: Jim Ellis

Today the sun is taking the edge off the biting January winds in Suffolk, the perfect winter’s day.

Which parts of Suffolk have the largest houses? Ipswich and Lowestoft have most small homes

Yesterday, 17:41 Paul Geater
Most Ipswich houses are in council tax Bands A or B.

More than half the homes in Suffolk are in the bottom two council tax bands it has emerged.

Man cost the NHS £350,000 for two-year stay at James Paget University Hospital

Yesterday, 17:36 Matt Stott
James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

A Suffolk man has been evicted from his hospital bed by court order after he “unnecessarily” refused to leave for more than two years.

See today’s picture of the day taken at sunrise in Felixstowe

Yesterday, 17:34
What a fantastic day, up early to watch the sunrise at Felixstowe before heading over to the ice covered Levington Creek. By Stephen Squirrell.

Beach huts, morning runs and golden sand. Not exactly the Felixstowe you might be expecting in January.

Shadow cabinet minister Clive Lewis visits Ipswich Labour Party

Yesterday, 17:24 Paul Geater
Shadow cabinet member Clive Lewis, talking to Ipswich Labour Party.

Labour’s shadow trade and industry secretary Clive Lewis has visited Ipswich to encourage party members as thoughts start to turn towards this year’s election.

Most read

Updated: One dead and another seriously injured in hospital after ‘explosion in boiler room’ at Felixstowe docks

A person has died and another is seriously injured after an 'explosion in a boiler room' of a ship

Updated: Latest food hygiene ratings for Ipswich takeaways, cafes and restaurants – what did your favourite score?

The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane, Ipswich

See how restaurants in Woodbridge, Felixstowe and Lowestoft performed in east Suffolk’s latest food hygiene ratings

Food inspectors (stock image). Picture by Simon Finlay

Lorry on fire after crash on A14 near Needham Market in Suffolk

On-call firefighters complete their training at RAF Wattisham.

Man cost the NHS £350,000 for two-year stay at James Paget University Hospital

James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

Police investigation into Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh

Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

Most commented

Mick McCarthy: I don’t doubt myself, I leave that to others

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24