Man dies after cliff collapse on the beach at Thorpeness

A man has died after a cliff collapsed on the Suffolk coast earlier this afternoon.

Dozens of emergency service personnel including Suffolk Constabulary, the East of England Ambulance Service, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the coastguard attended the scene in Thorpeness at around 1.25pm, where part of a cliff had collapsed onto the beach.

A rescue operation began to free the man, believed to be in his late 50s, who was trapped but despite the efforts of those at the scene, the man was found but had died.

The search also involved Coastguard Rescue Teams from Aldeburgh, Shingle Street, Lowestoft, Southwold and Felixstowe, the Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lydd and members of the Aldeburgh RNLI lifeboat station.

One eyewitness, who did not want to be named, said: “The emergency service response was tremendous.

“There were 50 or 60 people who were desperately trying to dig the man free.”

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at around 1pm to say a man was trapped at the cliffs.

“A man and his dog were partially trapped by a section of the cliff face.

“Five fire engines went to the scene, who along with coastguard, RNLI, members of the public and police all helped out.”

UK Coastguard received multiple 999 calls reporting the cliff fall.

Bev Allen, Maritime Operations Controller for the UK Coastguard, said: “This was a large scale search and rescue effort in which multiple agencies worked together to free the trapped person.

“We ask people to please stay away from this particular area while the emergency services are at work.

“We would remind people to be mindful when out walking on the coast. Standing on cliff edges and at the base of a cliff are dangerous places to be as it is impossible to predict when the next piece might fall or how big it will be.”

A Suffolk police spokesman said officers are treating the death as non-suspicious and will prepare a file for the coroner.