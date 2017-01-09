Man dies after suffering from breathing problems near Jack’s Cafe in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich
21:37 09 January 2017
A man has died after being taken ill outside Jack’s Cafe in Hadleigh Road this morning.
Paramedics were called to the scene at 8.23am to reports of a man with breathing difficulties in a public area near the cafe.
The East of England Ambulance Service sent a rapid response unit, ambulance crew and two ambulance officers.
A Suffolk police officer also attended but said there were no suspicious circumstances.