Man dies after suffering from breathing problems near Jack’s Cafe in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich

Hadleigh Road.

A man has died after being taken ill outside Jack’s Cafe in Hadleigh Road this morning.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 8.23am to reports of a man with breathing difficulties in a public area near the cafe.

The East of England Ambulance Service sent a rapid response unit, ambulance crew and two ambulance officers.

A Suffolk police officer also attended but said there were no suspicious circumstances.