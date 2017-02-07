Man given community order for assault in Ipswich kebab shop

A view of Dogs Head Street from the Cattle Market Dave Kindred

A late night kebab shop dispute led to a man ending up soaked in blood on the fast food restaurant’s floor, a court heard.

Kieran McCoy, of St Anthony’s Crescent, Ipswich, pleaded guilty when he appeared before South East Suffolk Magistrates’ Court to assaulting Jake Driver with a single punch on January 15.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said Mr Driver ended up at Best Kebabs in Dogs Head Street, Ipswich, in the early hours after a night out with friends.

Mr Driver saw a man inside who he knows as Chris. They began chatting to each other. McCoy, 24, was with Chris and was also known to Mr Driver, who had a conversation with him.

The court was told McCoy mentioned a friend who they both knew and an argument began with Mr Driver.

Magistrates heard Mr Driver allegedly called McCoy a name and walked away.

As he was doing so McCoy punched him in the mouth causing Mr Driver to fall to the floor and hit his head.

Mrs Harper said when police attended there was a large pool of blood and Mr Driver was taken to hospital.

He had a cut lip and a deep laceration to the left side of his face. However, Mr Driver’s injuries did not require stitches.

The court was told his coat was soaked in blood and cost £150 to clean.

McCoy had previous convictions, but not for violence.

At the time of the offence he was on licence after being released from prison as he was still subject to a 42-month sentence he was given in March 2014.

Louise Maples, representing McCoy, said he and Mr Driver had known each other since they were a lot younger.

They had bumped into each other and had been discussing a friend when McCoy believed he was being asked outside for a fight.

Miss Maples said McCoy refused. The dispute continued and McCoy punched Mr Driver. Both men were drunk at the time.

Since the assault McCoy has spoken to Mr Driver’s father to apologise.

Magistrates gave McCoy a three-month community order with a three-month curfew from 7pm to 7am.

He must pay compensation to Mr Driver of £150 and costs of £85, as well as paying £85 to the victims’ fund.