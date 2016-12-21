Man hid ‘gun in sock’ during armed robbery at Co-op in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich

Police investigate incident at Woodbridge Road Co-op, Ipswich. 21/12/2016 Archant

Members of an Ipswich community have spoken of their fear after an armed robbery at a Co-op store.

The robber is thought to have hidden a gun in a sock before demanding cash at the store in Woodbridge Road, at the Brunswick Road junction, shortly after 1pm on Wednesday.

No-one was injured in the incident, although an undisclosed sum of money is thought to have been stolen.

It is believed the man fled the store on foot in the direction of the town centre.

Suffolk police officers are investigating. There have been no arrests.

One person outside the Co-op shortly after the incident said: “This is very scary and very concerning, knowing it is right on your doorstep. I go in there with my children. What if it happened then? Or at the cashpoint?

“With all the stabbings, what is happening to Ipswich?

“We hope the police get him. We don’t want someone like this running round Ipswich.

“It could have been drugs or maybe he wanted some money for Christmas, who knows?”

Another said: “Whoever did this is a lowlife. I hope the police catch him. This is a nice, quiet area of Ipswich, so it is shocking. He is a coward.”

The Co-op was closed while police investigated on Wednesday. The shutter was down but the cash machine was working. A police forensics van parked in Brunswick Road.

The store was due to open later on Wednesday evening.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “It was reported that one man entered the business and waited until a customer had left before approaching a shop worker.

“He held something which appeared to be a gun, concealed beneath a sock, and demanded money.

“It is thought an undisclosed quantity of cash was then stolen and that the suspect fled the scene on foot in the direction of the town centre.”

Another nearby resident said yesterday: “It is a quiet time of the day – it is usually busier in the morning. So maybe he targeted lunchtime. It is very traumatic for the staff. It is a shock.”

Another added: “It’s disgusting. (The staff member involved) is a lovely person.”

A spokesman for the East of England Co-op said: “I can confirm that an incident took place at our Brunswick Road food store in Ipswich. The store has been temporarily closed whilst we assist police with their enquiries.”

The man was described as being of Asian appearance, of slim build, approximately 5ft 8ins tall and in his mid-20s. He was described as clean shaven, with short dark hair.

He was wearing jeans or jogging bottoms, a dark jacket and distinctive black Adidas trainers with three white stripes on the side, white tongue and laces. The jacket is thought to have a white symbol on the chest.

To help police, call police on 101, quoting CAD 158 of December 21, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by clicking here.