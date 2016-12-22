Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man hit on head from behind and robbed of cash in Jaywick

16:50 22 December 2016

Police are appealing for information

Police are appealing for information

Archant

A man was hit on the head from behind and robbed of a large amount of cash in Jaywick near Clacton yesterday morning.

Comment

The victim was approached as he walked along the alleyway between Swift Avenue and Morris Avenue at around 10.10am on Wednesday, December 21.

The man was struck on the head from behind and when he was on the floor the suspects removed a large amount of cash from his pocket.

The suspects are described as two white men.

One of them is believed to be around 6ft tall, of slim build and was wearing a blue hooded top.

Essex Police would like to appeal for anyone with information or was witness to the incident to contact us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Keywords: Essex Police

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Christmas walkout by British Airways crew suspended

Yesterday, 21:32 Adam Howlett
British Airways planes on the runway. Yui Mok/PA Wire

Planned Christmas Day and Boxing Day strikes by British Airways cabin crew have been suspended.

Man threatened with kitchen knife during attempted robbery in Ipswich

Yesterday, 17:24
Stoke Street in Ipswich

A young man was punched in the face and threatened with a kitchen knife during attempted robbery in Ipswich.

Gallery: Hurricane Katie and stunning animals - your iwitness photos from March

Yesterday, 17:00 Sam Dawes
Six hours after Hurricane Katie subsided. Picture: Parrish Colman Photography

We now reach March in our iwitness review of the year, looking back at the best photos from around Suffolk.

Felixstowe beach hut owners’ protests delays big rent rise for at least a year

Yesterday, 17:00 Richard Cornwell
Beach huts at Old Felixstowe. PHOTO: Janice Poulson

Beach hut owners are facing a 3.25% rent increase next year for their seaside retreats – because huge opposition to radical changes to licences has delayed plans for a 10% rise.

Man hit on head from behind and robbed of cash in Jaywick

Yesterday, 16:50 Adam Howlett
Police are appealing for information

A man was hit on the head from behind and robbed of a large amount of cash in Jaywick near Clacton yesterday morning.

Two more arrests in connection with Foundation Street stabbings brings total to seven

Yesterday, 16:17 Adam Howlett
Scene of the double stabbing in Foundation Street, Ipswich.

Two more men have been arrested in connection to a double stabbing in Ipswich on Sunday bringing the total number of arrests to seven.

Tributes pour in for mother and daughter killed in Braintree house fire

Yesterday, 16:17 Emily Townsend and Will Lodge
The Kordaszewska family. Alina (far right) and Emilia (front left), who have been named locally, died in a house fire last night.

Floral tributes line a wall outside a home where a mother and daughter lost their lives in a house fire last night.

Deck the halls! Check out our festive picture of the day.

Yesterday, 16:14 Connor McLoone
Droplets on glass reflecting a holly sprig. By Phil Stearn.

Through our iwitness24 site, readers are able to share their photos of Suffolk’s top beauty spots, of landmarks and of some of our amazing wildlife in action.

Video: These are the nine worst festive songs you need to avoid this Christmas

Yesterday, 15:21
Justin Bieber

There’s lots of great stuff about Christmas, but also some fairly cheesy bits we’d rather avoid.

Firefighters free passenger from car after crash in Ipswich

Yesterday, 15:14
On-call firefighters complete their training at RAF Wattisham.

Three fire engines were at the scene of a crash in Ipswich today.

Most read

Man threatened with kitchen knife during attempted robbery in Ipswich

Stoke Street in Ipswich

Holbrook family’s bid to buy a bus and turn it into a night shelter for the homeless in Ipswich

Gareth Brenland with family, Sarah and Tiffany from Holbrook . They are hoping to buy a bus and convert it in to a shelter for homeless people.

Go Outdoors and The Range set to move to Anglia Retail Park near Ipswich’s Asda superstore

The Range wants to move from the Suffolk retail park to a new site out of town.

Two more arrests in connection with Foundation Street stabbings brings total to seven

Scene of the double stabbing in Foundation Street, Ipswich.

Ipswich Waterfront building sold for £775,000.

Christies Warehouse, Ipswich Waterfront

Man arrested over Ipswich armed robbery

An armed robbery was carried out at the Co op on Woodbridge Road on Wednesday December 21.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24