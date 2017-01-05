Man in 60s attacked at Ipswich home as he tried to lock out balaclava-wearing gang

Dales Road in Ipswich. Photo by Phil Morley

A man in his 60s was hit over the head with a metal bar while attempting to keep three masked men from entering his Ipswich home.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the violent attempted burglary at an address in Dales Road at about 8.15pm last night.

When the victim went to investigate an outside rear light coming on, he discovered three men wearing balaclavas outside the conservatory door.

As he called out to his wife to phone the police and attempted to close the conservatory door, he was struck with a metal bar before all three then ran away down the side of the house.

The victim was treated by paramedics after suffering swelling to the front of his head.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jamie Adams said: “It was a frightening experience for our victims.

“This was two innocent people at home watching the television, minding their own business.

“The man checked on the back of the property to see three men in balaclavas trying to get in.

“The victims were in complete shock.

“The men were wearing dark clothing and one had a weapon, possibly a crowbar.

“He called for help from his wife and was struck on the head.

“On this occasion because of the quick thinking of the victims the offenders left empty-handed.

“It is paramount if anyone has seen anything, a suspicious vehicle on the road, even if its the most minor thing it is worth calling us.

“Thankfully this is not the norm, we don’t go to many cases where victims have been attacked by people, especially groups of three males coming to people’s houses to break in.”

The three suspects are described as wearing dark clothing and balaclavas.

Two were about 5ft 10in and the other 5ft 8in. All were of average build.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone in the area of Dales Road between 8pm and 8.30pm yesterday, who may have seen three males matching the description or people acting suspiciously.

Anyone with information should contact Ipswich CID on 101 quoting reference 10640/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.