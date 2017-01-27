Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man killed in blast on board Manhattan Bridge ship in Felixstowe named as Celso Banas

12:57 27 January 2017

Manhattan Bridge container ship docked at Felixstowe port, were a boiler backfired in the engine room killing a crew member, 2017

Manhattan Bridge container ship docked at Felixstowe port, were a boiler backfired in the engine room killing a crew member, 2017

A crewman who died after a boiler exploded on a ship as it was docking at Felixstowe last Friday has been named.

Comment

Celso Banas lost his life in the explosion, which happened in the engine room of the Manhattan Bridge and left another man severely burned.

Several police units, paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene at Felixstowe port at 11.45pm last Friday.

The blast happened at around 11.05pm.

Seafarers’ charity Apostleship of the Sea, who have worked with the crew of the ship to deal with their loss, have since set up a crowdfunding page to help the family of Mr Banas.

It has raised hundreds of pounds in just a few days.

The injured man is said to be recovering from his injuries, which include severe burns, at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

He was taken there after the deadly blast – which could be heard ten miles away in Rushmere St Andrew.

Visit the JustGiving page to donate.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Man killed in blast on board Manhattan Bridge ship in Felixstowe named as Celso Banas

22 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Manhattan Bridge container ship docked at Felixstowe port, were a boiler backfired in the engine room killing a crew member, 2017

A crewman who died after a boiler exploded on a ship as it was docking at Felixstowe last Friday has been named.

Video: ‘Brave’ neighbour tried to save woman from fatal bungalow fire in Reid Close, Ipswich

12:14 Matt Stott
The scene this morning at the fatal fire in Reid Close, Ipswich,

A “brave” neighbour desperately tried to rescue a woman who died after a bungalow fire in Ipswich last night.

Serial Woodbridge disqualified driver jailed after getting behind wheel while banned again

11:29 Colin Adwent
South East Magistrates' Court on Elm Street.

A serial disqualified driver has been jailed for 10 weeks after police caught him behind the wheel again when banned.

Ipswich drink-driver in a Fiat Punto is banned for 18 months

10:51 Colin Adwent
The Drager Alcotest used by Suffolk Constabulary.

An Ipswich drink-driver has been banned from the road after being caught behind the wheel while twice the legal limit.

Inspire Suffolk gets £2,898 Ipswich Borough Council grant for classroom revamp

59 minutes ago Jason Noble
Inspire Suffolk's main entrance in Lindbergh Road, Ipswich. Pic: Inspire Suffolk

Inspire Suffolk has secured funding of £2,898 from Ipswich Borough Council to overhaul its classroom for youngsters who are not in education, employment or training (NEETs).

A14 westbound partially closed at Coddenham after car and lorry crash

09:34 Jason Noble
Police were called to the scene of an accident.

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A14 in Coddenham this morning.

Opinion: Ben Gummer: We should celebrate good news on childcare

08:42
We should celebrate our high standards of early years childcare, says Ben Gummer. Photo: PA

Ipswich MP Ben Gummer says almost everyone is within reach of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ early years childcare provision

Over 80 train cancellations after electric wire damage in Essex blocks main line

06:49 Matt Stott
Train delays in Suffolk and Essex.

Rail passengers faced a day of travel misery in the region after damage to overhead wires in Essex blocked the main line.

Breaking News: Serious bungalow fire near Malcolm Road, Ipswich

06:16 Chris Shimwell
Emergency services at the scene of the house fire in Ipswich

A bungalow in Ipswich caught fire this evening and three fire crews were called to the scene.

Will Ipswich Hospital’s £2.5m urgent care centre bid be approved? Commissioners are warned of uncertainty

06:01 Andrew Hirst andrew.hirst@archant.co.uk
Ipswich Hospital. Photo by Phil Morley

Health commissioners have been warned that the anticipated funding to support Suffolk’s largest A&E department may not become available.

Most read

Video: ‘Brave’ neighbour tried to save woman from fatal bungalow fire in Reid Close, Ipswich

The scene this morning at the fatal fire in Reid Close, Ipswich,

Breaking News: Serious bungalow fire near Malcolm Road, Ipswich

Emergency services at the scene of the house fire in Ipswich

Over 80 train cancellations after electric wire damage in Essex blocks main line

Train delays in Suffolk and Essex.

Practice manager who stole over £265k from Ipswich’s Burlington Road surgery back in court

Caryl Heath outside the Burlington Road Surgery in Ipswich. PIC RICHARD SNASDELL

Ipswich Argos employee attempted steal iPhone 7 in Paw Patrol lunchbox

Argos Extra at the Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich

Leon Best won’t play for me again, says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Leon Best has made six starts and six substitute appearances for Ipswich Town. Picture: Steve Waller

Most commented

What will Suffolk look like in the 2030s? Better road and rail links, more jobs but an influx of cars

Will the growth of Ipswich lead to more traffic congestion?

From Ed Sheeran to Bill Wyman – how well do you know Suffolk’s pop star royalty?

Ed Sheeran

Opinion: Ben Gummer: We should celebrate good news on childcare

We should celebrate our high standards of early years childcare, says Ben Gummer. Photo: PA

Over 80 train cancellations after electric wire damage in Essex blocks main line

Train delays in Suffolk and Essex.

Opinion: Is it time for Ipswich Museum to shut its doors and move to a new site?

Is it time to rethink Ipswich Museum's future?

Inspire Suffolk gets £2,898 Ipswich Borough Council grant for classroom revamp

Inspire Suffolk's main entrance in Lindbergh Road, Ipswich. Pic: Inspire Suffolk
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24