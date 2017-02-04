Man suffered minor injuries after colliding with a bus as fans left Portman Road following Ipswich Town match

A man has collided with a bus near to the Portman Road stadium in Ipswich. Picture: Natalie Sadler Natalie Sadler

A man in his 20s collided with a bus close to the Portman Road football stadium in Ipswich last night.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It happened just after 5pm at the Princes Street junction with Portman Road, just as fans left the stadium following Ipswich Town’s 2-2 draw against Reading.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said they were contacted by the ambulance service at 5.16pm reporting a man had been struck by a bus and suffered minor injuries.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said they were called at 5.05pm about the collision, in a busy area, and two ambulances arrived within three or four minutes.

A paramedic in a car also attended, as well the football stadium’s own first aiders.

The spokeswoman confirmed minor injuries were suffered and it is not believed the man was sent to hospital.

There is no police investigation underway.

The bus was owned by Ipswich Buses.