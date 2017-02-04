Overcast

Man suffered minor injuries after colliding with a bus as fans left Portman Road following Ipswich Town match

18:02 04 February 2017

A man has collided with a bus near to the Portman Road stadium in Ipswich. Picture: Natalie Sadler

Natalie Sadler

A man in his 20s collided with a bus close to the Portman Road football stadium in Ipswich last night.

2 Comments

It happened just after 5pm at the Princes Street junction with Portman Road, just as fans left the stadium following Ipswich Town’s 2-2 draw against Reading.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said they were contacted by the ambulance service at 5.16pm reporting a man had been struck by a bus and suffered minor injuries.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said they were called at 5.05pm about the collision, in a busy area, and two ambulances arrived within three or four minutes.

A paramedic in a car also attended, as well the football stadium’s own first aiders.

The spokeswoman confirmed minor injuries were suffered and it is not believed the man was sent to hospital.

There is no police investigation underway.

The bus was owned by Ipswich Buses.

2 comments

  • All witnesses have said the bus was moving slow. It managed to move across the junction from the bus gate... and it still managed to take a pedestrian out?! I am sure the pedestrian was walking out in the road without looking, however, any driver has a duty where reasonably possible to stop. Buses have better brakes than cars. Was this a defect of the bus? I doubt the bus driver was drink driving as the police would have found that out. Did the bus driver continue forward expecting the man to move out of the way of oncoming traffic? Was the bus driver distracted? Clearly the pedestrian was ultimately to blame for his injuries, however, you would expect better from a professional driver.

    Ipswich Entrepreneur

    Saturday, February 4, 2017

  • I could understand a paramedic in a car and one ambulance, but why were two ambulances sent to a report of one person being in collision with a bus?

    John Haseltine

    Saturday, February 4, 2017

